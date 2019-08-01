Charley Hull's father takes break from renovating her home to watch her light up Women's British

WOBURN, England – The opening round of the AIG Women’s British Open marked the first time Charley Hull’s father had seen her play in a year. He couldn’t get far along the Marquess Course without getting stopped, given that Charley has been a member at Woburn Golf Club for more than half her life.

Charley bought a house 18 months ago and Dave, a former plasterer, has been working on renovating the 17th-century beauty.

“I’ve redone everything,” he said, “getting it ready for a wedding.”

The 23-year-old Charley is set to marry Ozzie Smith, a mixed martial arts fighter, in the church next door in Kettering. The reception will be held in her garden under a large marquee.

Her childhood home, where Dave still lives, is a mere 200 yards away.

But first, there’s the matter of playing a major at her home club for a second time. She cruised around in an opening 67 and sits two shots off the lead.

Dave was impressed to see that she has added more variety to her short game.

“She used to play a little runner,” he said. “Now she’s throwing it up. I can tell her, but she found out for herself, that’s good. I was quite pleased.”

Charley grew up playing at Kettering Golf Club until the age of 10. Dave decided that the best way for his daughter to learn course management was to give her a variety of courses. Woburn’s three tracks and impressive short game facility provided a tremendous opportunity for the promising young English player.

“I took me four years to go out and play this golf course,” said Charley of the Marquess. “I don’t know why … I just never played it. I was so obsessed with how tight the other two was and then I played this one for about a year and not the others.”

At the age of 13, Charley put forms in the mail to begin homeschooling while her father was at work. Her aunt Peggy, Dave’s sister, wrote the check. Dave said they’d been looking into it mostly so that Charley could keep up with her friends in the afternoons. She’d play golf in the mornings, see her friends after they got out of school and then do her studies in the evening.

Sadly, Peggy died two weeks ago and her funeral was during the first round of the Evian Championship. Dave said Charley had a chance to see her aunt before she left for the tournament.

There are plenty of familiar faces in the gallery this week, but Charley just looks for two outside the ropes – her dad and Ozzie.

The super-chill, blue-collar Dave mostly walks ahead, taking whatever happens in stride.

“I think Charley likes to see me now and again,” he said.

Charley came into this week’s championship feeling less pressure than three ago because she felt the spotlight would be more on 2018 Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall.

But after such a strong opening performance, the Brits will be out in force for the hometown girl.

Asked if she’d feel more nerves at her wedding or the first tee at Woburn, Hull noted that Ozzie is staying at the house leading up to the big day, and it’s only 10 yards from the church.

“He hasn’t got no excuses,” she said, smiling, “so I’m not too nervous about that.”