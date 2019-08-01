VIDEO: Maurice Allen makes history driving golf ball over Niagara Falls

When his ball didn’t make a splash, Maurice Allen made history.

Allen, the World Long Drive Champion, became the first person to drive a golf ball over Niagara Falls and his accomplishment can be seen in Skratch TV’s three-part series “Is It Driveable” presented by Avis released Wednesday.

Allen’s achievement follows an attempt at the same feat by John Daly in 2005 in which Daly failed to drive the ball the correct distance over the falls.

The series documents the work required to drive the ball over one of the world’s most visited locations such as scouting the site, determining the optimal club and ball flight. All the work in Parts I and II of the series lead up to the grand-finale in which Allen hit the ball from the same spot Daly did but with a different result.

From a platform north of Niagara Parks’ Table Rock Centre on the Canadian side, Allen’s ball traveled 393 yards making him the first person to successfully drive a golf ball over Niagara Falls.

For comparison purposes on how far the distance is over Niagara Falls, the longest carry distance during last year’s PGA Tour season was 342 yards by Rory McIlroy.

Watch the three-part series— including the history-making swing in Part III— below.

Part I

Part II

Part III