Ariya Jutanugarn reminisces about first major title at 2016 Women's British Open

WOBURN, England – Ariya Jutanugarn felt comfortable the moment she stepped on property at Woburn Golf Club. Pete Godfrey, an English caddie who hails about an hour south of the club, won with Jutanugarn in their second week together at the 2016 AIG Women’s British Open.

They split up after that season but reunited earlier this year at Kingsmill. Together they enjoyed a trip down memory lane at this week’s Women’s British, recalling the moments of brilliance that led to the Thai super star’s first major title.

While the Marquess Course plays vastly different than it did back then, the good vibes fueled Jutanugarn to an opening 4-under 68, three shots back of leader Ashleigh Buhai and one shot back of big sister Moriya.

“I remember last time when I played here, I just needed to hit 2-iron, 3-iron and have like pitching wedge,” said Ariya. “This year I hit 3-wood and still have 6-iron in. … It’s like a totally different golf course, a lot harder than before.”

Officials have set up the course 308 yards longer than it was in 2016.

Even though Jutanugarn has yet to win in 2019, Godfrey says her game is more complete than it was three years ago.

“She’s got more half shots now,” said Godfrey. “She can do a lot more with the golf ball. Her short game is as good if not better.”

Now a 10-time winner on the LPGA, Jutanguarn comes into this week hot off a fifth-place finish at the Evian Championship where she eagled the last hole to clip Moriya by a shot. Ariya said her sister wasn’t pleased.

While there’s no formal wager, there is a competition each week between the two. When Ariya noticed on the 16th hole that her sister had opened with a 67 at Woburn, she was determined to birdie the last two holes to match her. Alas, she settled for a birdie on the 18th to lose the day.

“I feel like when we beat each other,” said Ariya, “we just feel great with that.”

No extra motivation required.