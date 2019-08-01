Wyndham Championship Live Blog: Action begins at Sedgefield

This week at Sedgefield Country Club represents a last call for PGA Tour players fighting to finish the season inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for the playoffs. More importantly for some, the Wyndham Championship ensures another year of Tour status.

The first round is underway from Greensboro, N.C., with players taking advantage of early scoring conditions.

Follow our live blog below for constant updates from Round 1 at the final event of the season before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Live Blog

TV, Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)