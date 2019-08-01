Gordon Brand Jr., part of Europe's historic Ryder Cup team in 1987, dies at age 60

Correction/clarification: An earlier version of this story displayed a photo of another player that was incorrectly captioned by the Associated Press.

Gordon Brand Jr., an eight-time European Tour winner who played in two Ryder Cups, has died at age 60, the Tour announced Thursday.

The Tour did not provide a cause of death. Several players shared their condolences on social media as word of Brand’s death spread.

“So sad… I remember watching him play as a kid for the first time at the @BMWPGA and getting his signed golf ball on the 18th hole. #RIPGBjnr,” Justin Rose tweeted.

Brand was part of Europe’s historic victory in 1987 at Muirfield, defeating the Americans on their home soil for the first time.

The Scotsman played on the European Tour from 1982-2006, winning twice during his rookie season. His first win came at the 1982 Coral Classic in Wales, where he held off Greg Norman to win by three strokes.

At the 1987 Ryder Cup, Brand was paired with José Rivero in Friday’s afternoon fourball match. The two beat Ben Crenshaw and Scott Simpson 3 and 2 before Brand went on to earn a critical half-point Sunday against Hal Sutton in singles. The Europeans won 15-13.

In Brand’s second Ryder Cup appearance, Europe retained the trophy with a 14-14 draw at The Belfry.