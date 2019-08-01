New Jersey man awarded $3.6 million after being hit by golf cart during outing

A New Jersey man who was hit by a golf cart during an outing with colleagues has been awarded $3.6 million in damages due to injuries and lost wages after the accident, according to NJ.com.

Mario Zaburski, of Teaneck, N.J., was playing golf at Alpine Country Club in Demarest in July 2015 when he was hit in the knee by a cart that was driven by Jerome Klein, according to a report on NJ.com. Zaburski fell on his back, aggravating a spinal injury that required surgery.

Zaburski, who worked as a financial analyst, was forced to take a year off due to his injuries and was later laid off.

A jury in Bergen County ruled in July that Klein must pay Zaburski $1 million for pain and suffering, $150,000 for future medical expenses and $2.5 million in lost wages.