Adam Svensson shoots 61 while fighting to keep his Tour card at Wyndham Championship

Adam Svensson might need to rearrange his travel plans.

The 25-year-old Canadian entered the final week of the PGA Tour’s regular season at 171 in the FedEx Cup standings, so he needed to absolutely tear it up at the Wyndham Championship in order to have a shot at the playoffs.

That’s exactly what he did Friday afternoon with a 9-under 61 at Sedgefield Country Club, moving into a tie for first and safely inside the FedEx Cup playoffs bubble for now.

The top 125 players at the end of the week advance to the first FedEx Cup playoffs event next week at the Northern Trust, while those who finished between 126-200 are heading to the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Svensson is now projected to move up to 58th in the FedEx Cup standings and has a very real possibility of keeping his card thanks to a timely hot streak.

He was on 59 watch for the majority of the round and something like 58 wasn’t even out of the picture after his front nine. Svensson birdied seven of nine holes for a 7-under 28, going low on a course which yielded an opening-round 59 to eventual winner Brandt Snedeker in 2018.

Svensson kept things going with birdies at 12 and 13 but cooled off after that, finishing with five consecutive pars for a 61. He becomes the first player on Tour to shoot 61 twice this season, according to PGATour.com editor Sean Martin.

The Surrey, British Columbia native also carded a 61 in the first round of the Sony Open back in January before fading the rest of the week – he shot 74 in Round 2 and ended up T-43 for the week.

Svensson won the Korn Ferry’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in 2018 and finished inside the top 50 in the Korn Ferry Finals to earn his Tour card for the first time.

He began the week in danger of losing said status with no top-10 finishes and 14 missed cuts in 24 starts. Things looked bleak as he missed six consecutive cuts from April-July, but he bounced back with a T-15 at the 3M Open and T-18 at the John Deere Classic to give himself an outside shot at the playoffs.

Now the pressure is really on as he looks ahead to the weekend, where he’ll be in one of the final pairings Saturday and looking to secure another year in the big leagues at the deadline.