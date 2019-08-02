Byeong Hun An takes solo lead entering Round 3 of the Wyndham Championship

Byeong Hun An turned in a fine encore after Thursday’s opening-round 62 to take the outright lead going into the weekend at the Wyndham Championship.

An remained bogey-free for the week and carded five birdies for a 5-under 65 Friday in Round 2, moving to 13 under overall midway through the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale at Sedgefield Country Club.

Brice Garnett is in solo second after shooting 6-under 64 for the second straight day, while Sungjae Im, Patton Kizzire, Adam Svensson, Josh Teater, Webb Simpson and Mackenzie Hughes are T-3 and two shots off the lead at 11 under.

An, 27, has three career runner-up finishes but is still looking for his first Tour victory. He’s also doing plenty for his FedEx Cup standing – An entered the week at No. 82 and would jump to No. 26 with a victory this week, moving inside the top 30 required to make the Tour Championship at East Lake.

He also has a big event on the horizon. The Korean has not yet fulfilled his two-year military obligation, but he would be exempt if he were able to medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Jordan Spieth is also lingering at 9 under for the week. He’s currently T-12 and four shots off the lead after a 3-under 67 in Round 2. Spieth entered the week No. 67 in the FedEx Cup rankings and is in danger of missing the Tour Championship for the second consecutive season.

Few on the course have more to gain than Svensson and Kizzire this weekend – both players are outside the top 125 and projected to move comfortably inside if they can hold their positions in Rounds 2 and 3.