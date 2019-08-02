Charley Hull impresses future in-laws at Women's British Open

WOBURN, England – Making a good impression on future in-laws is important for anyone on the verge of tying the knot.

Charley Hull did just that in the second round of the $4.1 million AIG Women’s British Open. Hull returned a 2-under-par 70 to move to 7-under for 36 holes. She was just two shots off the lead when he stepped off the 18th green.

Normally the 22-year-old only has to deal with dad Dave. That’s easy. He stays in the background. He kept out of view for most of Hull’s second round. For example, when Charley was teeing off on the par-5, 11th hole, Dave was over by the 13th fairway. It wasn’t too far away, but far enough.

“I like to keep out of the way,” Dave said.

The same can’t be said for Hull’s future family. She marries fiancée Ozzie Smith after the Solheim Cup. His family had never been to a golf tournament before they turned up to follow Hull around the Marquess to watch her do what she does best.

Not only did they follow her, they gave her encouragement.

“It’s quite funny because my fiancée’s family has come out. His dad is like, ‘Come on, girl!’ after I made a couple of bogeys. They don’t play golf.”

Hull actually prefers crowds that cheer against her. “I sometimes like being the underdog. When I play Solheim Cup in America, the crowd is cheering against you. I always prefer that. I don’t know why. So I’ve just got to stay focused around here.”

Her future father-in-law’s words of encouragement paid off. Hull made consecutive birdies at the 15th and 16th holes after dropped shots at 13 and 14 when she failed to get up and down. That was the problem with a dropped shot at the ninth after birdies at the second, fourth and eighth holes.

“Fifteen was a huge hole for me. To get birdie there was key, especially after 13.”

Hull hit her tee shot into the left-hand rough on the par-4 13th and she drew a decent lie. However, her approach landed a yard short of the green and she didn’t hit a very good chip.

“That was a shame. Because I hit a really good 9-iron and I thought I’d stuck it close to the flag, but it came up a yard short and rolled back down the fairway.”

Besides her future in-laws, and dad ducking in and out of the trees, the local girl commanded the biggest gallery. Hull has been associated with Woburn since she joined the club as an 11-year-old.

She’s used to playing in front of big crowds, just not future family members.

“I wasn’t really nervous with all the fans. After I birdied two of the first four holes, I thought to myself, ‘Yes, I’m under pressure, but everyone is out here to watch me so I must be doing something right. Just go out there and enjoy it.’

“I was more nervous about my boyfriend’s family coming out to watch me because they’ve never been to a golf tournament before. I didn’t want to play badly in front of them.”

She didn’t.