Gary, Gabby Woodland welcome twin girls

That U.S. Open trophy isn’t the only precious thing Gary Woodland will be holding over the next few months.

Gary Woodland and wife Gabby welcomed their twin girls, Maddox and Lennox, this week, according to a photo posted by Gary on Twitter Friday evening.

Gary, Gabby and 2-year-old son Jaxson can be seen smiling in the photo with the family’s newest additions in Kansas City, Mo., according to Woodland’s picture location.

The Woodland twins are almost strong enough to head home, Woodland wrote, and there’s no question their strength comes from their mom. With two weeks until her due date, Gabby encouraged Gary to go overseas and play the British Open at Royal Portrush.

Best part is Jax doesn’t realize our identical twin girls will be coming home soon. Gabby and I welcomed Maddox and Lennox into this world yesterday pic.twitter.com/TZZbXrWGEh — Gary Woodland (@GaryWoodland) August 2, 2019

“We sat down, and we talked about it,” Woodland said ahead of the Open. “And she was the one pushing me to come.”

Woodland isn’t the only player on the PGA Tour to recently welcome a new baby. Jhonattan Vegas announced he, his wife Hildegard Struppek and daughter Sharlene welcomed their son Louis Alexander last week.

Vegas withdrew from the Barracuda Championship last week after the first round after learning Struppek went into labor.