England's finest giving the home crowds a thrill at Women's British Open

WOBURN, England – Georgia Hall and Charley Hull have come a long way since their days of seeing who could swish their mouthwash the longest. Together with Bronte Law, the crop of English stars peppering the leaderboard at Woburn Golf Club make the AIG Women’s British Open must-see viewing around these parts. Or it should anyway.

“I remember Charley beating me in the English Under 13s,” said Law. “There’s a picture of us online. I don’t think you should look it up.”

Three years ago when this championship came to Woburn, Law qualified with borrowed clubs after hers were lost at the Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Women’s British Open: Leaderboard

More: ‘Control freak’ Danielle Kang contending in England

“They actually never turned up,” said Law, who made the cut as an amateur here in 2016.

She’s gone bogey-free in the first 36 holes of this event to get to 7-under 135, one shot ahead of Hall and one shot back of clubhouse leader Lizette Salas.

Hull, a member at Woburn since age 11, teed off in the afternoon and currently stands at 7 under.

“The more Brits at the top the better,” said Law. “It just shows the strength of golf in the U.K. Where we’re all ranked in the world rankings, we deserve to get more publicity, and hopefully doing it on home soil, if you’re going to get the publicity, now is the time. The excuse wouldn’t be, ‘Oh well, it’s in the States.’ We’re doing it here in front of home crowds, so hopefully we can all continue to keep playing well and keep putting on a show for the fans out here.”

Hall’s victory in 2018 at Royal Lytham certainly inspired her peers. Law and Hall grew up together through England golf’s national system from the age of 12 on. While Hull and Hall turned professional as teenagers, Law went through the American college system, excelling at UCLA.

“I think that we played a lot of match play in team events,” said Hall, “so we knew we had to be quite feisty players, and I think that all three of us, on the golf course, some of us show it more, but we always dig deep for our par saves, our birdies, so I think just having all three of us doing well, I want to keep doing well, keep being with them and I’m sure they’re the same.”

All three players have won on the LPGA, with Law’s first victory coming earlier this year at Kingsmill. She’s basically a shoo-in to get a captain’s pick for this year’s Solheim Cup team. If there was any shred of doubt, Law must have cleared it up in the first two rounds at Woburn playing alongside European captain Catriona Matthew.

“Yeah, it’s like when you’re younger at school,” said Law, “and you’re in front of the teacher so they can keep an eye on you.”

Law became only the second player to go 5-0 at the Curtis Cup when she helped lead Great Britain and Ireland to victory in 2016. There could be as many as five English players on the 2019 Solheim Cup team.

Law is the eldest of the three at 24 while both While Hall and Hull are 23. They’re world ranking separation is nearly as close as their ages: No. 22 Law, No. 27 Hull and No. 30 Hall.

“You know, we just continue to push each other and just raise the profile of British golf,” said Law, “and I think it’s something that’s really cool and really special. If you look at the size of the U.K. versus America, it’s really cool to see what’s going on.”