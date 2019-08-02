Jack Heath shoots final-round 62, wins Boys Junior PGA Championship title

Jack Heath shot a final-round 62 to claim the 2019 Boys Junior PGA Championship title in Hartford, Conn.

He had two eagles on Nos. 2 and 14 and then came home hot with birdies on 15, 17 and the par-3 18th hole.

Heath, from Charlotte, went 65-64-68-62 to win by one stroke over Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Kent., on Friday at Keney Park Golf Course.

Andy Mao of Johns Creek, Ga., finished third at 19-under, two shots back.

Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Fla., finished fourth at 18-under, three shots back. Jake Beber-Frankel was fifth at 17-under, four shots back.

Beber-Frankel shot a course and tournament record 60 in Wednesday’s second round but posted a 1-over final round on Friday. He was done in by three straight bogeys on 14, 15 and 16.

SCORES: 44th Boys Junior PGA

Low scores were abound this week.

Heath’s 62 matched the first-round scores of Claycomb, Timothy Magcalayo of the Phillipines and the third-round score of Drew Doyle.

It was only bested by the second-round 60 shot by Beber-Frankel.

Frankie Harris of Boca Raton, Fla., on Friday, Austin Barbin of Elkton, MD., on Wednesday and Andrew Jung of San Diego on Wednesday also posted low scores this week, as they all shot 63s. Further, there were 14 64s carded during the tournament.