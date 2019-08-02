World No. 1 Jin Young Ko's chewing gum habit a sticky situation at Women's British Open

WOBURN, England – As Jin Young Ko looks to join elite company this week, she’ll rely on something simple to calm her nerves: chewing gum.

Ko has a chance to become only the seventh player in history to win three majors in the same season, joining Babe Zaharias, Ben Hogan, Mickey Wright, Pat Bradley, Tiger Woods and Inbee Park.

No, she didn’t get the gum idea from Woods or Phil Mickelson. Her caddie, David Brooker, simply gave her a piece on the 13th hole Sunday at the Evian Championship, and she went on to close out her second major title of the season.

The Englishman pulled out the container of Ice Breakers Ice Cubes from the bag at Woburn Golf Club to show that it’s nothing special.

Gum, however, is controversial in Ko’s native South Korea.

“From Asian point of view,” said Ko’s manager, Soo Jin Choi, “it’s not a polite thing to do on the course.”

Last Sunday, Ko said, the fans of Sung Hyun Park and Hyo Joo Kim were asking about her gum.

She carried on at Woburn, using the gum to relax her face and make it easier to smile as the stakes get higher. After all, the No. 1 player in the world is looking to win her second major in as many weeks. She’s currently two back of leader Lizette Salas at 6-under 138.

“It’s a really good flavor,” she said, “tasty.”

Even Ko’s fun-loving comments about her crush, Brooks Koepka, could be controversial in some circles back home in Korea. Ko tries to shrug it all off, staying true to herself and showing the world the kind of personality that will endear her to fans the world over.

“Can’t think about everything,” said Ko, who usually finds out what’s written about her in the Korean press from her own fans.

She might have two pieces tomorrow.