Women's British Open: Round 3 tee times, TV info

It’s Moving Day at Woburn Golf Club.

The third round of the AIG Women’s British Open begins early Saturday morning, with Sarah Schmelzel and Mariajo Uribe teeing off at 3:45 a.m. ET. This week is the 43rd playing of the Women’s British Open, and the 12th at Woburn.

After 36 holes Ashleigh Buhai leads at 12-under, followed by Hinako Shibuno at 9-under and American Lizette Salas at 8-under.

Here are the tee times for Saturday’s third round (All times Eastern):

Tee times

Tee time Players 3:45 a.m. Sarah Schmelzel, Mariajo Uribe 3:55 a.m. Angela Stanford, Charlotte Thomas 4:05 a.m. Kristen Gillman, Pornanong Phatlum 4:15 a.m. Felicity Johnson, In Gee Chun 4:25 a.m. Annabel Dimmock, Linnea Strom 4:35 a.m. Jasmine Suwannapura, Su Oh 4:45 a.m. Angel Yin, Azahara Munoz 4:55 a.m. Minami Katsu, Anne Van Dam 5:05 a.m. Hannah Green, Jessica Korda 5:20 a.m. Brittany Altomare, Austin Ernst 5:30 a.m. Karo Lampert, Cheyenne Knight 5:40 a.m. Mi Jung Hur, Momoko Ueda 5:50 a.m. Ayako Uehara, Yu Liu 6:00 a.m. Mirim Lee, Yuka Yasuda 6:10 a.m. Sei Young Kim, Annie Park 6:20 a.m Xiyu Lin, Maria Torres 6:30 a.m Sakura Yokomine, Brittany Lang 6:40 a.m Teresa Lu, Gerina Piller 6:55 a.m Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Jenny Shin 7:05 a.m. Ally Mcdonald, Nicole Broch Larsen 7:15 a.m. Sarah Kemp, Caroline Hedwall 7:25 a.m. Atthaya Thitikul, Moriya Jutanugarn 7:35 a.m. Lexi Thompson, Anna Nordqvist 7:45 a.m. Jeongeun Lee, Jing Yan 7:55 a.m. Hyo Joo Kim, Megan Khang 8:05 a.m. Olivia Cowan, In-Kyung Kim 8:15 a.m. Pavarisa Yoktuan, Morgan Pressel 8:30 a.m. Brooke M. Henderson, Minjee Lee 8:40 a.m. Marina Alex, Nelly Korda 8:50 a.m. Jeongeun Lee6, Danielle Kang 9 a.m. Carlota Ciganda, Jin Young Ko 9:10 a.m. Georgia Hall, Ariya Jutanugarn 9:20 a.m. Caroline Masson, Charley Hull 9:30 a.m. Sung Hyun Park, Celine Boutier 9:40 a.m. Bronte Law, Lizette Salas 9:50 a.m. Hinako Shibuno, Ashleigh Buhai

How to watch