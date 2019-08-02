Wyndham Championship Round 2 Live Blog: Play resumes at Sedgefield

It’s last call for the FedEx Cup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

After going bogey-free on the day with eight birdies each, Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im shot 62s Thursday in Round 1 to lead at the Wyndham Championship.

RELATED: Leaderboard | Tee times, TV info

Rory Sabbatini, Mackenzie Hughes and Patrick Rodgers are T-3 at 7 under after the opening round while Jordan Spieth is in a nine-way tie for sixth at 6 under. Two shots off the lead, Spieth had exciting back nine which included three birdies, two bogeys and an eagle. Defending champ Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson are also T-6 alongside Spieth.

Snedeker is looking to defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club, where last year he picked up the victory on the strength of an opening-round 59.

Live Feed

Round 2 Tee Times

1st Tee – Friday

Tee time Players 7 a.m. Harris English, Boo Weekly, Bronson Burgoon 7:10 a.m. Shawn Stefani, J.J. Spaun, Sam Saunders 7:20 a.m. Mike Weir, Scott Langley, Sungjae Im 7:30 a.m. Kevin Tway, Ryan Armour, Stewart Cink 7:40 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Ted Potter Jr., Cameron Smith 7:50 a.m. Andrew Landry, Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer 8 a.m. Corey Conners, Cameron Champ, Patton Kizzire 8:10 a.m. J.J. Henry, Nick Watney, Tyler Duncan 8:20 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Scott Stallings, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 8:30 a.m. Bud Cauley, Whee Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8:40 a.m. Chase Wright, Anders Albertson, Steve Scott 8:50 a.m. Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, Adam Svensson 9 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Roberto Diaz, Carter Page 12 p.m. Alex Cjeka, Brian Gay, Jason Kokrak 12:10 p.m. Martin Laird, Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark 12:20 p.m. Roberto Castro, Luke List, Joaquin Niemann 12:30 p.m. Michael Kim, Jason Dufner, Jonas Blixt 12:40 p.m. Austin Cook, Pat Perez, Ernie Els 12:50 p.m. Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim 1 p.m. Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, Billy Horschel 1:10 p.m. Harold Varner III, Peter Uihlein, Richy Werenski 1:20 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Seamus Power, Brandon Harkins 1:30 p.m. Fabian Gomez, Sangmoon Bae, J.T. Poston 1:40 p.m. Michael Thompson , Patrick Rodgers, Anirban Lahiri 1:50 p.m. Ben Silverman, Joey Garber, Jose de Rodriguez 2 p.m. Nicholas Lindheim, Kyle Jones, John Lyras

10th Tee – Friday

Tee time Players 7 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Alex Prugh, Hank Lebioda 7:10 a.m. Brian Stuard, Ryan Blaum, Lucas Bjerregaard 7:20 a.m. Hunter Mahan, Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy 7:30 a.m. Aaron Wise, Hideki Matsuyama, Chesson Hadley 7:40 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Daniel Berger, Cody Gribble 7:50 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, Adam Long 8 a.m. Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Jordan Spieth 8:10 a.m. Robert Streb, Alex Noren, Sebastian Munoz 8:20 a.m. Nick Taylor, Scott Brown, Sam Ryder 8:30 a.m. Peter Malnati, Johnson Wagner, Roger Sloan 8:40 a.m. Curtis Luck, Chris Tompson, Doc Redman 8:50 a.m. Wes Roach, Zack Sucher, Charlie Danielson 9 a.m. Julian Etulain, John Chin, Paul Peterson 12 p.m. Bill Haas, Johnathan Byrd, Tom Hoge 12:10 p.m. Matt Jones, Lucas Glover, Kelly Kraft 12:20 p.m. Danny Lee, Josh Teater, Beau Hossler 12:30 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Chris Stroud, Russell Henley 12:40 p.m. Brendan Steele, Zach Johnson, Luke Donald 12:50 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Russell Knox 1 p.m. Troy Merritt, Brian Harman, Rod Pampling 1:10 p.m. Martin Trainer, Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett 1:20 p.m. Branden Grace, Chad Collins, Abraham Ancer 1:30 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Talor Gooch 1:40 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Byeong Hun An 1:50 p.m. Sepp Straka, Seth Reeves, Viktor Hovland 2 p.m. Will Claxton, Brady Schnell, Andy Pope

TV, Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups)

PGA Tour Radio: Noon-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)