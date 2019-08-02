Wyndham Championship Round 2 Live Blog: Play resumes at Sedgefield

It’s last call for the FedEx Cup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
After going bogey-free on the day with eight birdies each, Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im shot 62s Thursday in Round 1 to lead at the Wyndham Championship.
Rory Sabbatini, Mackenzie Hughes and Patrick Rodgers are T-3 at 7 under after the opening round while Jordan Spieth is in a nine-way tie for sixth at 6 under. Two shots off the lead, Spieth had exciting back nine which included three birdies, two bogeys and an eagle. Defending champ Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson are also T-6 alongside Spieth.
Snedeker is looking to defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club, where last year he picked up the victory on the strength of an opening-round 59.
Round 2 Tee Times
1st Tee – Friday
|Tee time
|Players
|7 a.m.
|Harris English, Boo Weekly, Bronson Burgoon
|7:10 a.m.
|Shawn Stefani, J.J. Spaun, Sam Saunders
|7:20 a.m.
|Mike Weir, Scott Langley, Sungjae Im
|7:30 a.m.
|Kevin Tway, Ryan Armour, Stewart Cink
|7:40 a.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Ted Potter Jr., Cameron Smith
|7:50 a.m.
|Andrew Landry, Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer
|8 a.m.
|Corey Conners, Cameron Champ, Patton Kizzire
|8:10 a.m.
|J.J. Henry, Nick Watney, Tyler Duncan
|8:20 a.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Scott Stallings, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|8:30 a.m.
|Bud Cauley, Whee Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|8:40 a.m.
|Chase Wright, Anders Albertson, Steve Scott
|8:50 a.m.
|Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, Adam Svensson
|9 a.m.
|Stephan Jaeger, Roberto Diaz, Carter Page
|12 p.m.
|Alex Cjeka, Brian Gay, Jason Kokrak
|12:10 p.m.
|Martin Laird, Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark
|12:20 p.m.
|Roberto Castro, Luke List, Joaquin Niemann
|12:30 p.m.
|Michael Kim, Jason Dufner, Jonas Blixt
|12:40 p.m.
|Austin Cook, Pat Perez, Ernie Els
|12:50 p.m.
|Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim
|1 p.m.
|Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, Billy Horschel
|1:10 p.m.
|Harold Varner III, Peter Uihlein, Richy Werenski
|1:20 p.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Seamus Power, Brandon Harkins
|1:30 p.m.
|Fabian Gomez, Sangmoon Bae, J.T. Poston
|1:40 p.m.
|Michael Thompson , Patrick Rodgers, Anirban Lahiri
|1:50 p.m.
|Ben Silverman, Joey Garber, Jose de Rodriguez
|2 p.m.
|Nicholas Lindheim, Kyle Jones, John Lyras
10th Tee – Friday
|Tee time
|Players
|7 a.m.
|Aaron Baddeley, Alex Prugh, Hank Lebioda
|7:10 a.m.
|Brian Stuard, Ryan Blaum, Lucas Bjerregaard
|7:20 a.m.
|Hunter Mahan, Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy
|7:30 a.m.
|Aaron Wise, Hideki Matsuyama, Chesson Hadley
|7:40 a.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Daniel Berger, Cody Gribble
|7:50 a.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, Adam Long
|8 a.m.
|Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Jordan Spieth
|8:10 a.m.
|Robert Streb, Alex Noren, Sebastian Munoz
|8:20 a.m.
|Nick Taylor, Scott Brown, Sam Ryder
|8:30 a.m.
|Peter Malnati, Johnson Wagner, Roger Sloan
|8:40 a.m.
|Curtis Luck, Chris Tompson, Doc Redman
|8:50 a.m.
|Wes Roach, Zack Sucher, Charlie Danielson
|9 a.m.
|Julian Etulain, John Chin, Paul Peterson
|12 p.m.
|Bill Haas, Johnathan Byrd, Tom Hoge
|12:10 p.m.
|Matt Jones, Lucas Glover, Kelly Kraft
|12:20 p.m.
|Danny Lee, Josh Teater, Beau Hossler
|12:30 p.m.
|Satoshi Kodaira, Chris Stroud, Russell Henley
|12:40 p.m.
|Brendan Steele, Zach Johnson, Luke Donald
|12:50 p.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Russell Knox
|1 p.m.
|Troy Merritt, Brian Harman, Rod Pampling
|1:10 p.m.
|Martin Trainer, Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett
|1:20 p.m.
|Branden Grace, Chad Collins, Abraham Ancer
|1:30 p.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Talor Gooch
|1:40 p.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Byeong Hun An
|1:50 p.m.
|Sepp Straka, Seth Reeves, Viktor Hovland
|2 p.m.
|Will Claxton, Brady Schnell, Andy Pope
TV, Streaming Info
(All Times Eastern)
Friday
Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups)
PGA Tour Radio: Noon-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)
