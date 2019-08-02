Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Wyndham Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV broadcast info

PGA Tour

By August 2, 2019 8:02 pm

It’s last call for the FedEx Cup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

Byeong Hun An holds a one-stroke lead at 13 under after shooting a second-round 65. He sits one stroke ahead of Brice Garnett. Sungjae Im and Webb Simpson are part of a six-way tie for third at 11 under.

RELATED: Leaderboard

Defending champion Brandt Snedeker, who shot a 70 on Friday, is looking to defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club, where last year he picked up the victory on the strength of an opening-round 59.

Here are the Round 3 tee times and pairings.

Round 3 Tee Times

All times listed are Eastern.

Tee time Players
7:25 a.m. Kyle Jones
7:30 a.m. Richy Werenski, Michael Thompson
7:40 a.m. Zach Johnson, Peter Uihlein
7:50 a.m. ALex Cejka, Wyndham Clark
8 a.m. Sam Ryder, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
8:10 a.m. Daniel Berger, Alex Noren
8:20 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Mike Weir
8:30 a.m. Alex Prugh, Hank Lebioda
8:40 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Harris English
8:50 a.m. Scott Piercy, Branden Grace
9 a.m. Russell Knox, Billy Horschel
9:10 a.m. Tom Hodge, Lucas Glover
9:20 a.m. Wes Roach, Roberto Díaz
9:30 p.m. Scott Brown, Roger Sloan
9:40 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Sebastián Muñoz
9:50 p.m. Aaron Wise, Corey Conners
10 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, José de Jesús Rodríguez
10:10 a.m. Brandy Snedeker, Vaughn Taylor
10:20 a.m. Austin Cook, Patrick Reed
10:30 a.m. Bill Haas, Roberto Castro
10:40 a.m. Paul Peterson, Jason Kokrak
10:50 a.m. Kyle Stanley, John Chin
11 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Ted Potter, Jr.
11:10 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Boo Weekly
11:20 a.m. Chaz Reavie, Seamus Power
11:30 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
11:40 a.m. Cameron Davis, Carlos Ortiz
11:50 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Scott Stallings
12 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Andrew Landry
12:10 p.m. Brandon Harkins, Viktor Hovland
12:20 p.m. Brian Harman, Harold Varner III
12:30 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Johnson Wagner
12:40 p.m. Shawn Stefani, Brian Stuard
12:50 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Sepp Straka
1 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Rory Sabbatini
1:10 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Bud Cauley
1:20 p.m. J.T. Poston, Charles Howell III
1:30 p.m. Ryan Armour, Paul Casey
1:40 p.m. Webb Simpson, Mackenzie Hughes
1:50 p.m. Adam Svensson, Josh Teater
2 p.m. Sungjae Im, Patton Kizzire
2:10 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Brice Garnett

TV, Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

