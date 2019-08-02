Wyndham Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV broadcast info

It’s last call for the FedEx Cup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
Byeong Hun An holds a one-stroke lead at 13 under after shooting a second-round 65. He sits one stroke ahead of Brice Garnett. Sungjae Im and Webb Simpson are part of a six-way tie for third at 11 under.
Defending champion Brandt Snedeker, who shot a 70 on Friday, is looking to defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club, where last year he picked up the victory on the strength of an opening-round 59.
Here are the Round 3 tee times and pairings.
Round 3 Tee Times
All times listed are Eastern.
|Tee time
|Players
|7:25 a.m.
|Kyle Jones
|7:30 a.m.
|Richy Werenski, Michael Thompson
|7:40 a.m.
|Zach Johnson, Peter Uihlein
|7:50 a.m.
|ALex Cejka, Wyndham Clark
|8 a.m.
|Sam Ryder, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|8:10 a.m.
|Daniel Berger, Alex Noren
|8:20 a.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Mike Weir
|8:30 a.m.
|Alex Prugh, Hank Lebioda
|8:40 a.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Harris English
|8:50 a.m.
|Scott Piercy, Branden Grace
|9 a.m.
|Russell Knox, Billy Horschel
|9:10 a.m.
|Tom Hodge, Lucas Glover
|9:20 a.m.
|Wes Roach, Roberto Díaz
|9:30 p.m.
|Scott Brown, Roger Sloan
|9:40 p.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Sebastián Muñoz
|9:50 p.m.
|Aaron Wise, Corey Conners
|10 a.m.
|Anirban Lahiri, José de Jesús Rodríguez
|10:10 a.m.
|Brandy Snedeker, Vaughn Taylor
|10:20 a.m.
|Austin Cook, Patrick Reed
|10:30 a.m.
|Bill Haas, Roberto Castro
|10:40 a.m.
|Paul Peterson, Jason Kokrak
|10:50 a.m.
|Kyle Stanley, John Chin
|11 a.m.
|Denny McCarthy, Ted Potter, Jr.
|11:10 a.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Boo Weekly
|11:20 a.m.
|Chaz Reavie, Seamus Power
|11:30 a.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
|11:40 a.m.
|Cameron Davis, Carlos Ortiz
|11:50 a.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Scott Stallings
|12 p.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Andrew Landry
|12:10 p.m.
|Brandon Harkins, Viktor Hovland
|12:20 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Harold Varner III
|12:30 p.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Johnson Wagner
|12:40 p.m.
|Shawn Stefani, Brian Stuard
|12:50 p.m.
|Fabián Gómez, Sepp Straka
|1 p.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Rory Sabbatini
|1:10 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Bud Cauley
|1:20 p.m.
|J.T. Poston, Charles Howell III
|1:30 p.m.
|Ryan Armour, Paul Casey
|1:40 p.m.
|Webb Simpson, Mackenzie Hughes
|1:50 p.m.
|Adam Svensson, Josh Teater
|2 p.m.
|Sungjae Im, Patton Kizzire
|2:10 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Brice Garnett
TV, Streaming Info
(All Times Eastern)
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)
