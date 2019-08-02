Wyndham Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV broadcast info

It’s last call for the FedEx Cup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

Byeong Hun An holds a one-stroke lead at 13 under after shooting a second-round 65. He sits one stroke ahead of Brice Garnett. Sungjae Im and Webb Simpson are part of a six-way tie for third at 11 under. RELATED: Leaderboard

Defending champion Brandt Snedeker, who shot a 70 on Friday, is looking to defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club, where last year he picked up the victory on the strength of an opening-round 59.

Here are the Round 3 tee times and pairings.

Round 3 Tee Times

All times listed are Eastern.

Tee time Players 7:25 a.m. Kyle Jones 7:30 a.m. Richy Werenski, Michael Thompson 7:40 a.m. Zach Johnson, Peter Uihlein 7:50 a.m. ALex Cejka, Wyndham Clark 8 a.m. Sam Ryder, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8:10 a.m. Daniel Berger, Alex Noren 8:20 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Mike Weir 8:30 a.m. Alex Prugh, Hank Lebioda 8:40 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Harris English 8:50 a.m. Scott Piercy, Branden Grace 9 a.m. Russell Knox, Billy Horschel 9:10 a.m. Tom Hodge, Lucas Glover 9:20 a.m. Wes Roach, Roberto Díaz 9:30 p.m. Scott Brown, Roger Sloan 9:40 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Sebastián Muñoz 9:50 p.m. Aaron Wise, Corey Conners 10 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, José de Jesús Rodríguez 10:10 a.m. Brandy Snedeker, Vaughn Taylor 10:20 a.m. Austin Cook, Patrick Reed 10:30 a.m. Bill Haas, Roberto Castro 10:40 a.m. Paul Peterson, Jason Kokrak 10:50 a.m. Kyle Stanley, John Chin 11 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Ted Potter, Jr. 11:10 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Boo Weekly 11:20 a.m. Chaz Reavie, Seamus Power 11:30 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley 11:40 a.m. Cameron Davis, Carlos Ortiz 11:50 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Scott Stallings 12 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Andrew Landry 12:10 p.m. Brandon Harkins, Viktor Hovland 12:20 p.m. Brian Harman, Harold Varner III 12:30 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Johnson Wagner 12:40 p.m. Shawn Stefani, Brian Stuard 12:50 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Sepp Straka 1 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Rory Sabbatini 1:10 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Bud Cauley 1:20 p.m. J.T. Poston, Charles Howell III 1:30 p.m. Ryan Armour, Paul Casey 1:40 p.m. Webb Simpson, Mackenzie Hughes 1:50 p.m. Adam Svensson, Josh Teater 2 p.m. Sungjae Im, Patton Kizzire 2:10 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Brice Garnett

TV, Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)