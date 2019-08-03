Women's British Open: Atthaya Thitikul, 16, thriving at yet another major

WOBURN, England – There’s an amateur in the top 20 of the AIG Women’s British Open and she’s no stranger to majors. Atthaya Thitikul, a 16-year-old from Thailand who took low amateur honors at both the ANA Inspiration and Women’s British last year, carded a 2-under 70 in the third round at Woburn Golf Club.

She’s playing in her fifth major, having made the cut in four. Thitikul won the 2019 Ladies European Thailand Championship title for the second time in three years in June.

“I think I’m going to turn pro next year,” said Thitikul, “but I’m not sure when next year.”

Currently No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Thitikul said she plans to petition the LPGA to compete in the 2020 Qualifying School. She’ll turn 17 on Feb. 20.

She’s also considering competing on the Ladies European Tour and Japan LPGA.

Thitikul played alongside Moriya Jutanugarn in the third round over the Marquess Course. They’re tied at 5 under through three rounds. When she gets back to Thailand, Thitikul said she plans to see Ariya Jutanugarn’s new movie at the local cinema.