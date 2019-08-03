Chesson Hadley jokes his son's angry wish led him to make Wyndham Championship cut

#StillLoveMySon might be the best hashtag of the PGA Tour season.

At 7-under par and much to his son’s chagrin, Chesson Hadley made the cut at this week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. thanks to rounds of 69-64 on Thursday and Friday.

After his second round, Hadley, ranked 107th in the Official World Golf Ranking, took to Twitter to to celebrate his made cut and give a little background on his motivation to make it to the weekend in the PGA Tour’s final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

According to Hadley, his son was upset earlier in the week and in a moment of anger said he hoped his father would miss the cut.

My son was mad at me earlier this week for not letting him do something. In his anger, he told me that he hoped I’d miss the cut. I remembered that while I was playing. Don’t poke the bear. Playing the weekend. Let’s go! #StillLoveMySon pic.twitter.com/MLzqdBQnvv — Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) August 2, 2019

In 24 events this season, Hadley has made the cut in just nine events, with his best finish coming in October’s CIMB Classic at T-2. Before this week’s event in North Carolina, Hadley had missed three consecutive cuts after finishing T-9 at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in June.