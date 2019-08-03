Georgia Hall uses visor at Women's British Open to support Cancer Research UK

WOBURN, England – Georgia Hall’s decision to put the logo of Cancer Research UK on her visor for this week’s AIG Women’s British Open is a deeply personal one.

Three weeks after she won last year’s British Open at Royal Lytham, her grandfather, Clive Evans, died of cancer. She had dedicated the victory to him and drove up to see Evans in the days after to present him the ball she used on that glorious summer day.

“I thought as defending champion this week I’d get a lot of TV coverage,” said Hall, who enters the weekend in a share of ninth. “So I wanted to put a charity on there that’s important to me.”

Hall’s boyfriend, Harry Tyrrell, also lost his mother to a brain tumor last year.

I’m lending my support to @CR_UK the official charity @AIGWBO this week on my Visor..

To donate £5 to Cancer Research UK text OPEN to 70515 Thanks for supporting this great cause. pic.twitter.com/yQm5AkrDx5 — Georgia Hall ⛳️ (@georgiahall96) August 1, 2019

When Hall won the British Open last year, Berenberg’s logo was stitched across her visor. The German bank was Hall’s first sponsor, reacting to a write-up in the local press about the young player having to skip the ANA Inspiration for financial reasons.

Curiously, Berenberg chose not to renew its contract at the end of last year. Hall, the 30th-ranked player in the world, is still looking for a replacement.