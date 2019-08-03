Charley Hull, Bronte Law carry English hopes in Women's British Open

WOBURN, England – English hopes of a repeat victory in the $4.1 million AIG Women’s British Open rest on the shoulders of Charley Hull and Bronte Law. Georgia Hall won’t repeat as champion.

Law and Hull sit on 9-under in joint seventh place, five shots off Hinako Shibuno’s lead.

English golf fans turned up at Woburn for the third round full of expectation. Why not? They had three home players in the top 13. It didn’t take long for the atmosphere to go slightly flat. Home fans didn’t have much to cheer about on the front nine.

Hall struggled to a 1-over 37 and would play her way out of the tournament with a similar back nine score. At 4 under, she’s 10 shots off the lead and playing for pride in the final round.

Woburn member Hull was one shot worse over the front side. She bogeyed the par-5 second from the front of the green after a 5-iron approach. That was like losing two shots to the field. She went to the turn in 38. Thankfully she rallied on the back nine to shoot 32 and post a 2-under 70.

“I hit some good putts on the front nine and wasn’t holing anything,” Hull said.

Hull bounced back in style, birdieing four of five holes from the 11th to get back into the tournament. She goes into the final round looking for the form she showed over the front nine in round two (2-under 34) to go with her third round back nine.

“Hopefully I can have yesterday’s front nine and today’s back nine and that would be good. But I’m just going to go out there and have fun. I’m hitting it well. I’m putting well and I’ve just got to be confident.

“It’s just another day at the office. I’m going to pretend I’m out there with my friends playing golf.”

It wasn’t a great day at the office for Law. She took a long time to get into gear. She went bogey free but didn’t make her first birdie until the 11th hole. She raised her arms to the sky in mock celebration. It didn’t help. She only made one more birdie, a two at the par-3 14th, to match Hull’s 2-under 70.

She needs to get her putter working in the final round if she’s to have a chance of winning her first major.