Morgan Pressel enters Solheim Cup conversation with 66 in Women’s British Open

WOBURN, England – Morgan Pressel can’t get away from the Solheim Cup, despite trying to put it to the furthest recesses of her mind.

A third round 6-under 66 in the $4.1 million AIG Women’s British Open to move into contention on 10-under par ensured Pressel and the Solheim Cup featured prominently in every post round interview she did. And there were quite a few.

The 31-year-old arrived at Woburn so far down the Solheim Cup rankings that many expected her to miss out for the second successive match. There was a time not too long ago when Pressel was a mainstay of U.S. teams.

The two-time LPGA winner played in five straight Solheim Cups from her debut in 2007. She appeared on three winning teams, and holds a career 10-7-2 won, lost, halved record.

A dip in form two years ago meant she missed the 2017 match. She was struggling so badly she made an SOS call to her former coach.

“I was quite upset and really struggling with my swing,” Pressel said. “That’s when I called Martin Hall and asked for some help.

“It’s definitely been a couple of years of struggling but a lot of hard work. Recently I felt like I’ve been playing well but haven’t been scoring. This week it’s definitely nice to pull it all together.”

Pressel has this event and next week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open to make the team outright, or impress U.S. captain Julie Inkster enough to warrant one of her two captain’s picks.

“I haven’t been thinking about it,” Pressel said. “It’s more everybody else keeps asking me about it. You know I’d love to be there. I love Julie. She’s a great friend. She wants me to do well personally, forgetting the Solheim Cup team.

“I’m so far down the list that I need a lot of good golf to make that team or rely on a pick. Not being picked last time around – I was playing terrible and certainly didn’t deserve a pick – but sitting at home wasn’t fun. But life goes on and I’m still out here grinding and trying to win a major championship two years later. I think that’s put it in a little bit of perspective for me.

“Certainly I’d love to be there. I love match play. I love team play.

“I’ve been grinding all year.”

Inkster will be hoping Pressel can go on and win her second major after the 2007 Kraft Nabisco so she can grind out points to help the U.S. defend the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles next month.