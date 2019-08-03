Viktor Hovland looks to join list of PGA Tour rookie winners at Wyndham Championship

Last month Matthew Wolff outdueled Bryson DeChambeau and fellow PGA Tour rookie Collin Morikawa to win the 3M Open in just his third start as a professional.

Last week, and just 21 days after coming up short at the 3M, Morikawa earned his first win at the Barracuda Championship.

Looking to continue the trend of PGA Tour rookie winners, Viktor Hovland walked off the course at 14-under, just two shots off the lead after a third round 64 on Saturday at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Hovland, who won the NCAA Championship with Wolff at Oklahoma State in 2018, is no stranger to success at professional events. The 21-year-old native of Norway was the low amateur at this year’s Masters (3-under, T-32) and U.S. Open (4-under, T-12). His score of 280 at Pebble Beach was the lowest 72-hole score by an amateur in U.S. Open history, breaking Jack Nicklaus’ previous record of 282.

Wyndham Championship: Leaderboard

More: Morikawa keeps learning as one of Tour’s rising rookies

In his professional debut, Hovland finished T-54 at the Travelers Championship. In his next three pro starts, the 2019 Ben Hogan Award winner finished inside the top 20 at all three events: T-13 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the 3M Open and T-16 at the John Deere Classic.

Hovland has shot 70-or-better in his last 14 PGA Tour rounds, and he’ll need another stellar round on Sunday if he wants to join his former college stars in the professional winner’s circle.