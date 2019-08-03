Women's British Open: Round 4 tee times, TV info

Nine players are within five shots of the lead at the AIG Women’s British Open, the final major of the golf season.

The fourth and final round begins early Sunday morning, with Felicity Johnson and Gerina Piller teeing off at 3:30 a.m. ET. This week is the 43rd playing of the Women’s British Open, and the 12th at Woburn Golf Club.

Hinako Shibuno leads the way at 14-under, followed by Ashleigh Buhai at 12-under, Sung Hyun Park at 11-under and Morgan Pressel and Jin Young Ko at 10-under.

Women’s British Open: Leaderboard

Here are the tee times and TV info for Sunday’s final round.

Tee times

(All times Eastern)

Tee time Players 3:30 a.m. Felicity Johnson, Gerina Piller 3:40 a.m. Annabel Dimmock, Mariajo Uribe 3:50 a.m. Charlotte Thomas, Jodi Ewart Shadoff 4 a.m. Mi Jung Hur, Austin Ernst 4:10 a.m. Linnea Strom, Sarah Schmelzel 4:20 a.m. Sarah Kemp, In-Kyung Kim 4:30 a.m. Caroline Hedwall, Nicole Broch Larsen 4:40 a.m. Maria Torres, Xiyu Lin 4:50 a.m. Momoko Ueda, Cheyenne Knight 5:05 a.m. Anne Van Dam, Azahara Munoz 5:15 a.m. Su Oh, Jasmine Suwannapura 5:25 a.m. Brittany Lang, Annie Park 5:35 a.m. Angel Yin, In Gee Chun 5:45 a.m. Brooke M. Henderson, Megan Khang 5:55 a.m. Lexi Thompson, Mirim Lee 6:05 a.m Yu Liu, Ayako Uehara 6:15 a.m Karo Lampert, Minami Katsu 6:25 a.m Pornanong Phatlum, Angela Stanford 6:40 a.m Danielle Kang, Olivia Cowan 6:50 a.m. Ally Mcdonald, Yuka Yasuda 7 a.m. Jessica Korda, Georgia Hall 7:10 a.m. Hyo Joo Kim, Jenny Shin 7:20 a.m. Teresa Lu, Hannah Green 7:30 a.m. Nelly Korda, Marina Alex 7:40 a.m. Minjee Lee, Jeongeun Lee 7:50 a.m. Moriya Jutanugarn, Atthaya Thitikul 8 a.m. Sei Young Kim, Brittany Altomare 8:15 a.m. Kristen Gillman, Celine Boutier 8:25 a.m. Ariya Jutanugarn, Pavarisa Yoktuan 8:35 a.m. Sakura Yokomine, Caroline Masson 8:45 a.m. Anna Nordqvist, Jeongeun Lee6 8:55 a.m. Jing Yan, Bronte Law 9:05 a.m. Charley Hull, Carlota Ciganda 9:15 a.m. Lizette Salas, Jin Young Ko 9:25 a.m. Morgan Pressel, Sung Hyun Park 9:35 a.m. Ashleigh Buhai, Hinako Shibuno

How to watch

(All times Eastern)