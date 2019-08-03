Wyndham Championship: Final Round tee times, pairings, TV broadcast info

It’s last call for the FedEx Cup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

Byeong Hun An holds a one-stroke lead at 17 under after shooting a third-round 66. He sits one stroke ahead of Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett in second. Ryan Armour is in solo fourth at 15 under followed by Viktor Hovland, J.T. Poston and Paul Casey who are T-5 at 14 under.

Defending champion Brandt Snedeker, T-38 at 8 under after 54 holes, is looking to defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club, where last year he picked up the victory on the strength of an opening-round 59.

Here are the final round tee times and pairings.

Final Round Tee Times

All times listed are Eastern.

Tee time Players 8:30 a.m. Harris English, Lucas Glover 8:40 a.m. Sam Ryder, J.J. Spaun 8:50 a.m. Zach Johnson, Peter Uihlein 9 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Michael Thompson 9:10 a.m. Roger Sloan, Ted Potter, Jr. 9:20 a.m. Alex Noren, Branden Grace 9:30 p.m. Alex Cejka, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 9:40 p.m. John Chin, Seamus Power 9:50 p.m. José de Jesús Rodríguez, Patrick Reed 10 a.m. Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan 10:10 a.m. Richy Werenski, Mike Weir 10:20 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Harold Varner III 10:30 a.m. Roberto Castro, Boo Weekley 10:40 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Bill Haas 10:50 a.m. Wes Roach, Scott Brown 11 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Daniel Berger 11:10 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Davis 11:20 a.m. Paul Peterson, Denny McCarthy 11:30 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Vaughn Taylor 11:40 a.m. Brandon Harkins, Anirban Lahiri 11:50 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Chez Reavie 12 p.m. Josh Teater, Scott Piercy 12:10 p.m. Scott Stallings, Bud Cauley 12:20 p.m. Austin Cook, Russel Henley 12:30 p.m. Aaron Wise, Corey Conners 12:40 p.m. Billy Horschel, Roberto Díaz 12:50 p.m. Adam Svensson, Sungjae Im 1 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Charles Howell III 1:10 p.m. Shawn Stefani, Brain Stuard 1:20 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Johnson Wagner 1:30 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Carlos Ortiz 1:40 p.m. Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes 1:50 p.m. Andrew Landry, Brian Harman 2 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Jason Kokrak 2:10 p.m. Paul Casey, Fabián Gómez 2:20 p.m. Viktor Hovland, J.T. Poston 2:30 p.m. Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour 2:40 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Webb Simpson

TV, Streaming Info

All Times Eastern

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)