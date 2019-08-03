Wyndham Championship: Final Round tee times, pairings, TV broadcast info

It’s last call for the FedEx Cup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
Byeong Hun An holds a one-stroke lead at 17 under after shooting a third-round 66. He sits one stroke ahead of Webb Simpson and Brice Garnett in second. Ryan Armour is in solo fourth at 15 under followed by Viktor Hovland, J.T. Poston and Paul Casey who are T-5 at 14 under.
Defending champion Brandt Snedeker, T-38 at 8 under after 54 holes, is looking to defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club, where last year he picked up the victory on the strength of an opening-round 59.
Here are the final round tee times and pairings.
Final Round Tee Times
All times listed are Eastern.
|Tee time
|Players
|8:30 a.m.
|Harris English, Lucas Glover
|8:40 a.m.
|Sam Ryder, J.J. Spaun
|8:50 a.m.
|Zach Johnson, Peter Uihlein
|9 a.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Michael Thompson
|9:10 a.m.
|Roger Sloan, Ted Potter, Jr.
|9:20 a.m.
|Alex Noren, Branden Grace
|9:30 p.m.
|Alex Cejka, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|9:40 p.m.
|John Chin, Seamus Power
|9:50 p.m.
|José de Jesús Rodríguez, Patrick Reed
|10 a.m.
|Russell Knox, Tyler Duncan
|10:10 a.m.
|Richy Werenski, Mike Weir
|10:20 a.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Harold Varner III
|10:30 a.m.
|Roberto Castro, Boo Weekley
|10:40 a.m.
|Sebastián Muñoz, Bill Haas
|10:50 a.m.
|Wes Roach, Scott Brown
|11 a.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Daniel Berger
|11:10 a.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Davis
|11:20 a.m.
|Paul Peterson, Denny McCarthy
|11:30 a.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Vaughn Taylor
|11:40 a.m.
|Brandon Harkins, Anirban Lahiri
|11:50 a.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Chez Reavie
|12 p.m.
|Josh Teater, Scott Piercy
|12:10 p.m.
|Scott Stallings, Bud Cauley
|12:20 p.m.
|Austin Cook, Russel Henley
|12:30 p.m.
|Aaron Wise, Corey Conners
|12:40 p.m.
|Billy Horschel, Roberto Díaz
|12:50 p.m.
|Adam Svensson, Sungjae Im
|1 p.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Charles Howell III
|1:10 p.m.
|Shawn Stefani, Brain Stuard
|1:20 p.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Johnson Wagner
|1:30 p.m.
|Patton Kizzire, Carlos Ortiz
|1:40 p.m.
|Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes
|1:50 p.m.
|Andrew Landry, Brian Harman
|2 p.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Jason Kokrak
|2:10 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Fabián Gómez
|2:20 p.m.
|Viktor Hovland, J.T. Poston
|2:30 p.m.
|Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour
|2:40 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Webb Simpson
TV, Streaming Info
All Times Eastern
Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)
