Wyndham Championship Round 3 Live Blog: Play resumes at Sedgefield

It’s last call for the FedEx Cup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
Byeong Hun An holds a one-stroke lead at 13 under after shooting a second-round 65. He sits one stroke ahead of Brice Garnett. Sungjae Im and Webb Simpson are part of a six-way tie for third at 11 under.
Defending champion Brandt Snedeker is looking to defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club, where last year he picked up the victory on the strength of an opening-round 59.
Keep up with our Round 3 live feed all day.
Live Feed
Round 3 Tee Times
All times listed are Eastern.
|Tee time
|Players
|7:25 a.m.
|Kyle Jones
|7:30 a.m.
|Richy Werenski, Michael Thompson
|7:40 a.m.
|Zach Johnson, Peter Uihlein
|7:50 a.m.
|ALex Cejka, Wyndham Clark
|8 a.m.
|Sam Ryder, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|8:10 a.m.
|Daniel Berger, Alex Noren
|8:20 a.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Mike Weir
|8:30 a.m.
|Alex Prugh, Hank Lebioda
|8:40 a.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Harris English
|8:50 a.m.
|Scott Piercy, Branden Grace
|9 a.m.
|Russell Knox, Billy Horschel
|9:10 a.m.
|Tom Hodge, Lucas Glover
|9:20 a.m.
|Wes Roach, Roberto Díaz
|9:30 p.m.
|Scott Brown, Roger Sloan
|9:40 p.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Sebastián Muñoz
|9:50 p.m.
|Aaron Wise, Corey Conners
|10 a.m.
|Anirban Lahiri, José de Jesús Rodríguez
|10:10 a.m.
|Brandy Snedeker, Vaughn Taylor
|10:20 a.m.
|Austin Cook, Patrick Reed
|10:30 a.m.
|Bill Haas, Roberto Castro
|10:40 a.m.
|Paul Peterson, Jason Kokrak
|10:50 a.m.
|Kyle Stanley, John Chin
|11 a.m.
|Denny McCarthy, Ted Potter, Jr.
|11:10 a.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Boo Weekly
|11:20 a.m.
|Chaz Reavie, Seamus Power
|11:30 a.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
|11:40 a.m.
|Cameron Davis, Carlos Ortiz
|11:50 a.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Scott Stallings
|12 p.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Andrew Landry
|12:10 p.m.
|Brandon Harkins, Viktor Hovland
|12:20 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Harold Varner III
|12:30 p.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Johnson Wagner
|12:40 p.m.
|Shawn Stefani, Brian Stuard
|12:50 p.m.
|Fabián Gómez, Sepp Straka
|1 p.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Rory Sabbatini
|1:10 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Bud Cauley
|1:20 p.m.
|J.T. Poston, Charles Howell III
|1:30 p.m.
|Ryan Armour, Paul Casey
|1:40 p.m.
|Webb Simpson, Mackenzie Hughes
|1:50 p.m.
|Adam Svensson, Josh Teater
|2 p.m.
|Sungjae Im, Patton Kizzire
|2:10 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Brice Garnett
TV, Streaming Info
(All Times Eastern)
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)
