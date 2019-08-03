Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Wyndham Championship Round 3 Live Blog: Play resumes at Sedgefield

Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Championship Round 3 Live Blog: Play resumes at Sedgefield

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship Round 3 Live Blog: Play resumes at Sedgefield

By August 3, 2019 7:00 am

By: |

It’s last call for the FedEx Cup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

Byeong Hun An holds a one-stroke lead at 13 under after shooting a second-round 65. He sits one stroke ahead of Brice Garnett. Sungjae Im and Webb Simpson are part of a six-way tie for third at 11 under.

RELATED: Leaderboard | Tee times, TV info

Defending champion Brandt Snedeker is looking to defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club, where last year he picked up the victory on the strength of an opening-round 59.

Keep up with our Round 3 live feed all day.

Live Feed

Round 3 Tee Times

All times listed are Eastern.

Tee time Players
7:25 a.m. Kyle Jones
7:30 a.m. Richy Werenski, Michael Thompson
7:40 a.m. Zach Johnson, Peter Uihlein
7:50 a.m. ALex Cejka, Wyndham Clark
8 a.m. Sam Ryder, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
8:10 a.m. Daniel Berger, Alex Noren
8:20 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Mike Weir
8:30 a.m. Alex Prugh, Hank Lebioda
8:40 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Harris English
8:50 a.m. Scott Piercy, Branden Grace
9 a.m. Russell Knox, Billy Horschel
9:10 a.m. Tom Hodge, Lucas Glover
9:20 a.m. Wes Roach, Roberto Díaz
9:30 p.m. Scott Brown, Roger Sloan
9:40 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Sebastián Muñoz
9:50 p.m. Aaron Wise, Corey Conners
10 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, José de Jesús Rodríguez
10:10 a.m. Brandy Snedeker, Vaughn Taylor
10:20 a.m. Austin Cook, Patrick Reed
10:30 a.m. Bill Haas, Roberto Castro
10:40 a.m. Paul Peterson, Jason Kokrak
10:50 a.m. Kyle Stanley, John Chin
11 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Ted Potter, Jr.
11:10 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Boo Weekly
11:20 a.m. Chaz Reavie, Seamus Power
11:30 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
11:40 a.m. Cameron Davis, Carlos Ortiz
11:50 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Scott Stallings
12 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Andrew Landry
12:10 p.m. Brandon Harkins, Viktor Hovland
12:20 p.m. Brian Harman, Harold Varner III
12:30 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Johnson Wagner
12:40 p.m. Shawn Stefani, Brian Stuard
12:50 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Sepp Straka
1 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Rory Sabbatini
1:10 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Bud Cauley
1:20 p.m. J.T. Poston, Charles Howell III
1:30 p.m. Ryan Armour, Paul Casey
1:40 p.m. Webb Simpson, Mackenzie Hughes
1:50 p.m. Adam Svensson, Josh Teater
2 p.m. Sungjae Im, Patton Kizzire
2:10 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Brice Garnett

TV, Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

, , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home