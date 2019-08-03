Wyndham Championship Round 3 Live Blog: Play resumes at Sedgefield

It’s last call for the FedEx Cup Playoffs at this week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

Byeong Hun An holds a one-stroke lead at 13 under after shooting a second-round 65. He sits one stroke ahead of Brice Garnett. Sungjae Im and Webb Simpson are part of a six-way tie for third at 11 under.

Defending champion Brandt Snedeker is looking to defend his title at Sedgefield Country Club, where last year he picked up the victory on the strength of an opening-round 59.

Keep up with our Round 3 live feed all day.

Live Feed

Round 3 Tee Times

All times listed are Eastern.

Tee time Players 7:25 a.m. Kyle Jones 7:30 a.m. Richy Werenski, Michael Thompson 7:40 a.m. Zach Johnson, Peter Uihlein 7:50 a.m. ALex Cejka, Wyndham Clark 8 a.m. Sam Ryder, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8:10 a.m. Daniel Berger, Alex Noren 8:20 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Mike Weir 8:30 a.m. Alex Prugh, Hank Lebioda 8:40 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Harris English 8:50 a.m. Scott Piercy, Branden Grace 9 a.m. Russell Knox, Billy Horschel 9:10 a.m. Tom Hodge, Lucas Glover 9:20 a.m. Wes Roach, Roberto Díaz 9:30 p.m. Scott Brown, Roger Sloan 9:40 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Sebastián Muñoz 9:50 p.m. Aaron Wise, Corey Conners 10 a.m. Anirban Lahiri, José de Jesús Rodríguez 10:10 a.m. Brandy Snedeker, Vaughn Taylor 10:20 a.m. Austin Cook, Patrick Reed 10:30 a.m. Bill Haas, Roberto Castro 10:40 a.m. Paul Peterson, Jason Kokrak 10:50 a.m. Kyle Stanley, John Chin 11 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Ted Potter, Jr. 11:10 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Boo Weekly 11:20 a.m. Chaz Reavie, Seamus Power 11:30 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley 11:40 a.m. Cameron Davis, Carlos Ortiz 11:50 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Scott Stallings 12 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Andrew Landry 12:10 p.m. Brandon Harkins, Viktor Hovland 12:20 p.m. Brian Harman, Harold Varner III 12:30 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Johnson Wagner 12:40 p.m. Shawn Stefani, Brian Stuard 12:50 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Sepp Straka 1 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Rory Sabbatini 1:10 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Bud Cauley 1:20 p.m. J.T. Poston, Charles Howell III 1:30 p.m. Ryan Armour, Paul Casey 1:40 p.m. Webb Simpson, Mackenzie Hughes 1:50 p.m. Adam Svensson, Josh Teater 2 p.m. Sungjae Im, Patton Kizzire 2:10 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Brice Garnett

TV, Streaming Info

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups); 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)