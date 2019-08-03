Oakland Hills Golf Club COO wants major in next 15 years at most

Rory Godfrey, the new chief operating officer at Oakland Hills Country Club, has big plans for the club’s famed South Course in Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Make that major plans.

The country club released more details in the project that will shut down the golf course in October for re-opening in spring 2021, according to a Friday news release.

The club is touting the innovative use of a PrecisionAire system, increased size of greens and improved infrastructure that could make the 100-year-old course ripe to host another major championship.

“I would love to have something really big in the next 15 years, at the most,” Godfrey, who took his position April 1, said Friday. “I think it’s part of our blood, part of our genetics to host major championships.”

Oakland Hills, founded in 1916, has a rich major championship history, hosting six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships (the most recent coming in 2008), the 2004 Ryder Cup and the 2002 and 2016 U.S. Amateur.

“We just want to continue making history,” Godfrey said, “and being a part of history.”

The PrecisionAire system dries, cools and heats the green subsurface to ensure high quality conditions throughout golf season and will help fulfill the club’s “vision for a consistently great day-to-day member experience,” said Tom Stacy, the club’s president.

“This long-term investment received enthusiastic support from the membership, validating our commitment to our vision.”

The course will be the first in Michigan to use PrecisionAire, according to the release. Godfrey said it will make the course more playable throughout different seasons.

“It brings consistency to our greens,” Godfrey said. “Technology is everywhere, and now we have technology on our golf course, which is amazing.”

The renovation project also:

Adds risk-and-reward features

Introduces modern technology

Improves infrastructure

Promotes consistent drainage and surface conditions

Adds new grass surfaces on the greens

Increases the size of the greens to allow additional hole locations

Provides championship bunker conditions

Addresses the strategic placement of forward tees and extends the championship tees to more than 7500 yards

Includes new irrigation system and pumps

Extends peak playing conditions on each side of the season.

Golf architect Gil Hanse will lead the design.