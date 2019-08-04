How much each golfer earned in the AIG Women's British Open

Golf’s unlikeliest major champion of 2019 – thus far, anyway – is Hinako Shibuno of Japan.
Just 20 years old, Shibuno won the AIG Women’s British Open Sunday at Woburn, England, in what was her first try at major championship.
She edged Lizette Salas by 1 shot after Salas slid a potential tying 5-foot putt on No. 18 past the hole. Shibuno finished 18-under overall, while Salas was -17 and Jin Young Ko stood alone in third place at -16.
Morgan Pressel was in competition all weekend for her first major title since 2010 and carded a 67 Sunday to finish 3 shots off the lead and alone in fourth place.
2019 AIG Women’s British Open Results, Prize Money
|POS
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOTAL
|TO PAR
|MONEY
|1
|Hinako Shibuno
|66
|69
|67
|68
|270
|-18
|$675,000
|2
|Lizette Salas
|69
|67
|70
|65
|271
|-17
|$409,838
|3
|Jin Young Ko
|68
|70
|68
|66
|272
|-16
|$297,309
|4
|Morgan Pressel
|69
|71
|66
|67
|273
|-15
|$229,992
|5
|Ashleigh Buhai
|65
|67
|72
|70
|274
|-14
|$185,118
|6
|Celine Boutier
|71
|66
|73
|66
|276
|-12
|$151,459
|7
|Carlota Ciganda
|69
|69
|69
|70
|277
|-11
|$126,777
|8
|Sung Hyun Park
|67
|70
|68
|73
|278
|-10
|$111,072
|9
|Nelly Korda
|70
|69
|72
|68
|279
|-9
|$95,364
|9
|Jeongeun Lee6
|68
|71
|69
|71
|279
|-9
|$95,364
|11
|Minjee Lee
|71
|68
|72
|69
|280
|-8
|$74,090
|11
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|67
|74
|70
|69
|280
|-8
|$74,090
|11
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|68
|70
|72
|70
|280
|-8
|$74,090
|11
|Caroline Masson
|69
|68
|72
|71
|280
|-8
|$74,090
|11
|Anna Nordqvist
|71
|70
|68
|71
|280
|-8
|$74,090
|16
|Lexi Thompson
|71
|70
|73
|67
|281
|-7
|$56,096
|16
|Teresa Lu
|73
|70
|69
|69
|281
|-7
|$56,096
|16
|Hannah Green
|73
|71
|68
|69
|281
|-7
|$56,096
|16
|Marina Alex
|69
|70
|72
|70
|281
|-7
|$56,096
|16
|Jing Yan
|71
|70
|67
|73
|281
|-7
|$56,096
|21
|Su-Hyun Oh
|72
|72
|72
|66
|282
|-6
|$48,019
|21
|Ayako Uehara
|70
|74
|70
|68
|282
|-6
|$48,019
|21
|Ally McDonald
|72
|70
|71
|69
|282
|-6
|$48,019
|24
|Maria Torres
|72
|71
|73
|67
|283
|-5
|$41,287
|24
|Hyo Joo Kim
|71
|70
|71
|71
|283
|-5
|$41,287
|24
|Sei Young Kim
|70
|73
|68
|72
|283
|-5
|$41,287
|24
|Sakura Yokomine
|70
|73
|67
|73
|283
|-5
|$41,287
|24
|Charley Hull
|67
|70
|70
|76
|283
|-5
|$41,287
|29
|Yu Liu
|72
|71
|71
|70
|284
|-4
|$33,882
|29
|Angela Stanford
|73
|72
|69
|70
|284
|-4
|$33,882
|29
|Olivia Cowan
|73
|67
|73
|71
|284
|-4
|$33,882
|29
|Atthaya Thitikul (a)
|73
|68
|70
|73
|284
|-4
|–
|29
|Brittany Altomare
|73
|71
|67
|73
|284
|-4
|$33,882
|29
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|73
|67
|70
|74
|284
|-4
|$33,882
|35
|Angel Yin
|74
|70
|71
|70
|285
|-3
|$27,038
|35
|In Gee Chun
|70
|75
|70
|70
|285
|-3
|$27,038
|35
|Minami Katsu
|70
|74
|70
|71
|285
|-3
|$27,038
|35
|Georgia Hall
|69
|69
|74
|73
|285
|-3
|$27,038
|35
|Kristen Gillman
|71
|74
|66
|74
|285
|-3
|$27,038
|35
|Bronte Law
|70
|67
|70
|78
|285
|-3
|$27,038
|41
|Azahara Munoz
|73
|71
|72
|70
|286
|-2
|$22,439
|41
|Brooke Henderson
|69
|71
|74
|72
|286
|-2
|$22,439
|41
|Danielle Kang
|66
|72
|75
|73
|286
|-2
|$22,439
|44
|Caroline Hedwall
|74
|68
|74
|71
|287
|-1
|$18,431
|44
|Anne Van Dam
|72
|72
|72
|71
|287
|-1
|$18,431
|44
|Megan Khang
|67
|74
|73
|73
|287
|-1
|$18,431
|44
|Mirim Lee
|72
|71
|71
|73
|287
|-1
|$18,431
|44
|Pornanong Phatlum
|73
|72
|69
|73
|287
|-1
|$18,431
|44
|Jessica Korda
|72
|72
|69
|74
|287
|-1
|$18,431
|44
|Jeong Eun Lee
|70
|71
|70
|76
|287
|-1
|$18,431
|51
|Sarah Schmelzel
|73
|72
|73
|70
|288
|E
|$14,585
|51
|In-Kyung Kim
|69
|71
|76
|72
|288
|E
|$14,585
|51
|Xi Yu Lin
|74
|69
|73
|72
|288
|E
|$14,585
|51
|Momoko Ueda
|75
|69
|72
|72
|288
|E
|$14,585
|51
|Cheyenne Knight
|73
|71
|72
|72
|288
|E
|$14,585
|51
|Jenny Shin
|69
|73
|70
|76
|288
|E
|$14,585
|57
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|72
|72
|72
|73
|289
|+1
|$12,789
|57
|Annie Park
|73
|70
|72
|74
|289
|+1
|$12,789
|59
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|73
|70
|75
|72
|290
|+2
|$12,789
|59
|Yuka Yasuda (a)
|73
|70
|70
|77
|290
|+2
|–
|61
|Austin Ernst
|76
|68
|74
|73
|291
|+3
|$11,295
|61
|Brittany Lang
|71
|72
|72
|76
|291
|+3
|$11,295
|61
|Karolin Lampert
|73
|71
|70
|77
|291
|+3
|$11,295
|64
|Charlotte Thomas
|72
|73
|74
|73
|292
|+4
|$10,546
|64
|Mi Jung Hur
|71
|73
|74
|74
|292
|+4
|$10,546
|64
|Linnea Strom
|70
|74
|74
|74
|292
|+4
|$10,546
|67
|Mariajo Uribe
|73
|72
|75
|73
|293
|+5
|$9,984
|67
|Nicole Broch Larsen
|72
|70
|74
|77
|293
|+5
|$9,984
|69
|Annabel Dimmock
|75
|70
|75
|74
|294
|+6
|$9,650
|70
|Gerina Piller
|71
|72
|77
|75
|295
|+7
|$9,311
|70
|Sarah Kemp
|72
|70
|75
|78
|295
|+7
|$9,311
|72
|Felicity Johnson
|76
|69
|79
|75
|299
|+11
|$8,977
