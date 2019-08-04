Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How much each golfer earned in the AIG Women's British Open

August 4, 2019

Golf’s unlikeliest major champion of 2019 – thus far, anyway – is Hinako Shibuno of Japan. 

Just 20 years old, Shibuno won the AIG Women’s British Open Sunday at Woburn, England, in what was her first try at major championship.

She edged Lizette Salas by 1 shot after Salas slid a potential tying 5-foot putt on No. 18 past the hole. Shibuno finished 18-under overall, while Salas was -17 and Jin Young Ko stood alone in third place at -16.

WOMEN’S BRITISH OPEN: Recap

Morgan Pressel was in competition all weekend for her first major title since 2010 and carded a 67 Sunday to finish 3 shots off the lead and alone in fourth place. 

2019 AIG Women’s British Open Results, Prize Money

POS PLAYER R1 R2 R3 R4 TOTAL TO PAR MONEY
1 Hinako Shibuno 66 69 67 68 270 -18 $675,000
2 Lizette Salas 69 67 70 65 271 -17 $409,838
3 Jin Young Ko 68 70 68 66 272 -16 $297,309
4 Morgan Pressel 69 71 66 67 273 -15 $229,992
5 Ashleigh Buhai 65 67 72 70 274 -14 $185,118
6 Celine Boutier 71 66 73 66 276 -12 $151,459
7 Carlota Ciganda 69 69 69 70 277 -11 $126,777
8 Sung Hyun Park 67 70 68 73 278 -10 $111,072
9 Nelly Korda 70 69 72 68 279 -9 $95,364
9 Jeongeun Lee6 68 71 69 71 279 -9 $95,364
11 Minjee Lee 71 68 72 69 280 -8 $74,090
11 Moriya Jutanugarn 67 74 70 69 280 -8 $74,090
11 Ariya Jutanugarn 68 70 72 70 280 -8 $74,090
11 Caroline Masson 69 68 72 71 280 -8 $74,090
11 Anna Nordqvist 71 70 68 71 280 -8 $74,090
16 Lexi Thompson 71 70 73 67 281 -7 $56,096
16 Teresa Lu 73 70 69 69 281 -7 $56,096
16 Hannah Green 73 71 68 69 281 -7 $56,096
16 Marina Alex 69 70 72 70 281 -7 $56,096
16 Jing Yan 71 70 67 73 281 -7 $56,096
21 Su-Hyun Oh 72 72 72 66 282 -6 $48,019
21 Ayako Uehara 70 74 70 68 282 -6 $48,019
21 Ally McDonald 72 70 71 69 282 -6 $48,019
24 Maria Torres 72 71 73 67 283 -5 $41,287
24 Hyo Joo Kim 71 70 71 71 283 -5 $41,287
24 Sei Young Kim 70 73 68 72 283 -5 $41,287
24 Sakura Yokomine 70 73 67 73 283 -5 $41,287
24 Charley Hull 67 70 70 76 283 -5 $41,287
29 Yu Liu 72 71 71 70 284 -4 $33,882
29 Angela Stanford 73 72 69 70 284 -4 $33,882
29 Olivia Cowan 73 67 73 71 284 -4 $33,882
29 Atthaya Thitikul (a) 73 68 70 73 284 -4
29 Brittany Altomare 73 71 67 73 284 -4 $33,882
29 Pavarisa Yoktuan 73 67 70 74 284 -4 $33,882
35 Angel Yin 74 70 71 70 285 -3 $27,038
35 In Gee Chun 70 75 70 70 285 -3 $27,038
35 Minami Katsu 70 74 70 71 285 -3 $27,038
35 Georgia Hall 69 69 74 73 285 -3 $27,038
35 Kristen Gillman 71 74 66 74 285 -3 $27,038
35 Bronte Law 70 67 70 78 285 -3 $27,038
41 Azahara Munoz 73 71 72 70 286 -2 $22,439
41 Brooke Henderson 69 71 74 72 286 -2 $22,439
41 Danielle Kang 66 72 75 73 286 -2 $22,439
44 Caroline Hedwall 74 68 74 71 287 -1 $18,431
44 Anne Van Dam 72 72 72 71 287 -1 $18,431
44 Megan Khang 67 74 73 73 287 -1 $18,431
44 Mirim Lee 72 71 71 73 287 -1 $18,431
44 Pornanong Phatlum 73 72 69 73 287 -1 $18,431
44 Jessica Korda 72 72 69 74 287 -1 $18,431
44 Jeong Eun Lee 70 71 70 76 287 -1 $18,431
51 Sarah Schmelzel 73 72 73 70 288 E $14,585
51 In-Kyung Kim 69 71 76 72 288 E $14,585
51 Xi Yu Lin 74 69 73 72 288 E $14,585
51 Momoko Ueda 75 69 72 72 288 E $14,585
51 Cheyenne Knight 73 71 72 72 288 E $14,585
51 Jenny Shin 69 73 70 76 288 E $14,585
57 Jasmine Suwannapura 72 72 72 73 289 +1 $12,789
57 Annie Park 73 70 72 74 289 +1 $12,789
59 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 73 70 75 72 290 +2 $12,789
59 Yuka Yasuda (a) 73 70 70 77 290 +2
61 Austin Ernst 76 68 74 73 291 +3 $11,295
61 Brittany Lang 71 72 72 76 291 +3 $11,295
61 Karolin Lampert 73 71 70 77 291 +3 $11,295
64 Charlotte Thomas 72 73 74 73 292 +4 $10,546
64 Mi Jung Hur 71 73 74 74 292 +4 $10,546
64 Linnea Strom 70 74 74 74 292 +4 $10,546
67 Mariajo Uribe 73 72 75 73 293 +5 $9,984
67 Nicole Broch Larsen 72 70 74 77 293 +5 $9,984
69 Annabel Dimmock 75 70 75 74 294 +6 $9,650
70 Gerina Piller 71 72 77 75 295 +7 $9,311
70 Sarah Kemp 72 70 75 78 295 +7 $9,311
72 Felicity Johnson 76 69 79 75 299 +11 $8,977

