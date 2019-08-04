How much each golfer earned in the AIG Women's British Open

Golf’s unlikeliest major champion of 2019 – thus far, anyway – is Hinako Shibuno of Japan.

Just 20 years old, Shibuno won the AIG Women’s British Open Sunday at Woburn, England, in what was her first try at major championship.

She edged Lizette Salas by 1 shot after Salas slid a potential tying 5-foot putt on No. 18 past the hole. Shibuno finished 18-under overall, while Salas was -17 and Jin Young Ko stood alone in third place at -16.

Morgan Pressel was in competition all weekend for her first major title since 2010 and carded a 67 Sunday to finish 3 shots off the lead and alone in fourth place.

2019 AIG Women's British Open Results, Prize Money