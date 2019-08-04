How Brooks Koepka earned $3 million on Sunday without playing

Brooks Koepka picked up a cool $3 million on Sunday without even touching his golf clubs.

By virtue of finishing first in the FedEx Cup standings and thanks to the Wyndham Rewards top ten bonus cash, Koepka gets to add a bunch of zeroes to his bank account. His first-place finish there was good for $2 million.

Koepka pocketed another $1 million for winning the season-long Aon Risk Reward Challenge. Alex Noren was the only one who could’ve gotten in Koepka’s way but he was a real long because he needed two double-eagles in four days on the 15th hole. Alas, he did not.

But Koepka is not the only one who cashed in without playing. Eight others who finish in the regular-season top ten skipped the Wyndham Championship.

Webb Simpson, meanwhile, had himself a nice week. He finished second in the Wyndham and that was good for $669,600. That finish also vaulted him into to the top ten in the Wyndham points standings, which means he nabbed another $550,000.

Wyndham Rewards top ten bonus structure

Brooks Koepka, $2 million

Rory McIlroy, $1.5 million

Matt Kuchar, $1.2 million

Xander Schauffele, $1.1 million

Gary Woodland, $1 million

Patrick Cantlay, $850,000

Dustin Johnson, $700,000

Paul Casey, $600,000

Webb Simpson, $550,000

Jon Rahm, $500,000