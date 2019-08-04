How the FedEx Cup Playoffs work

The FedEx Cup Playoffs were established in 2007, with Tiger Woods winning it the first year of its existence.

This year for the first time, the playoffs will have three events, down from the four that were used last season.

The events

The Northern Trust, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.

BMW Championship, Medinah CC, Medinah, Ill.

The Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta

The top 125 golfers in the points race gain admission into the Northern Trust. The top 70 from there advance to the BMW and finally, the top 30 get into the Tour Championship.

The winner of the FedEx Cup Playoffs wins $15 million. A year ago, it was Justin Rose who claimed that prize as Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship, his first victory in five years.

FedEx Cup bonus structure

$15 million $5 million $4 million $3 million $2.5 million $1.9 million $1.3 million $1.1 million $950,000 $830,000

During the season, golfers earned points, which were different based on the type of event.

500 points for winning a PGA Tour event (except for the ‘opposite field’ events, which are worth 300 points)

550 points for winning a World Golf Championship event

600 points for winning The Players Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship

The Tour Championship will, for the first time this season, feature what the PGA Tour is calling FedEx Cup Starting Strokes.

Here is how the stroke structure works, according to pgatour.com: