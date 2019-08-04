Notable players to miss the FedEx Cup Playoffs

The PGA Tour regular season has now come and gone.

All eyes are now on Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., for The Northern Trust, the first of three events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The season-long race for the FedEx Cup began last October at the Safeway Open and ended on Sunday with J.T. Poston’s win at the Wyndham Championship. Through 43 events over the course of the last 38 weeks, Tour players earned points based off their finish at each tournament, with an emphasis on wins and high finishes.

The top 125 in points for the season have qualified for The Northern Trust, but there are a handful of notable names who won’t be playing for the ultimate $15 million prize.

The list includes two golfers who won PGA Tour events this season: