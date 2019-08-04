R&A right, 2016 wrong with Women's British Open course setup

WOBURN, England – The R&A must be doing something right. Make that two majors in a row with not one complaint about course set up.

The $4.1 million AIG Women’s British Open at Woburn might not have been the same links setup as Royal Portrush but, like the men’s Open Championship, there were no quibbles with course setup. That wasn’t the case three years ago when the world’s best women turned up at Woburn to find the Marquess Course playing like a pitch and putt layout.

As a long-standing Woburn member, three years ago was hard to take. Not just for me, but fellow Woburn members who watched as the top women hit irons and wedges into par-4s that normally call for drivers and mid irons. The course only measured 6,448 yards, making it the shortest women’s major course of 2016, and 83 yards shorter than the LPGA average.

The Ladies Golf Union set the course up three years ago. That organization is now defunct. The R&A assumed control of LGU’s championships on Jan. 1, 2017. So R&A officials were responsible for course setup this year at Woburn.

Kudos to the R&A for recognizing the skill levels of the world’s top women. The governing body added 308 yards to the Marquess Course this year, taking the layout to 6,756 yards, the third longest women’s major venue of 2019. The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (6,831 yards) and ANA Inspiration (6,763) were both longer.

“I remember last time when I played here I just need to hit 2-iron, 3-iron and have like pitching wedge,” said Ariya Jutanugarn, the 2016 champion. “This year I hit 3-wood and still have 6-iron in.

“It’s like a totally different golf course. A lot harder than before.”

Defending champion Georgia Hall concurred. She was in contention after two rounds only to shoot 74 to fall too far behind the leaders. Her problem wasn’t anything to do with course setup, she just couldn’t hole putts.

“Course setup was much better than last time it was here,” Hall said. “The course was much longer so it was a much better test, and that’s as it should be because it’s a major championship. Course length was very similar to the other women’s majors and that wasn’t the case three years ago. It was too short then and just right this year. I had no problems with course length, just how I putted the greens, especially yesterday.”

Woburn member Charley Hull normally plays the Marquess course off the back tees at 7,241 yards. She was surprised three years ago when she was hitting wedges to greens she normally hits 4-irons into.

“It definitely played quite short (three years ago),” Hull said. “I think this golf course does suit a player that’s longer because the holes are designed for the back tees, so it’s nice they’re playing it back because that’s how they should be played.”

Hull wasn’t alone. Unlike three years ago, the members weren’t grumbling this year about how short the course was. Back then most questioned why the LGU didn’t just play the course off the white tees at 6,745 yards.

The R&A comes in for a lot of criticism for the simple reason it’s an easy target. Not this week. They learned from three years ago and gave the world’s top women the respect their talents deserve.