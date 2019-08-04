U.S. Women's Amateur: Paris Hilinski prepared for third USGA event in four months

Paris Hilinski has been busy over the past few months.

Before qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Amateur in July at Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton, Mass., along with Alexa Pano and Phoebe Brinker, Hilinski played in her first major at the U.S. Women’s Open where she carded rounds of 83-81. She also played in the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball tournament in April alongside partner Allyn Stephens.

The 15-year-old Hilinski admitted she didn’t go as far as she wanted at the Open or the Four-Ball tournament as she missed the cut in both events. But the lessons she learned from those experiences — one a major championship and the other a unique format — will only benefit her as she plays in her third USGA event beginning Monday.

“One thing I really learned is no matter how big and how amazing (the experience) is, you have to kind of treat it like any other event and you have to just focus on hitting fairways and greens. That is the most important thing at USGA events,” Hilinski said.

Hilinski is one of 15 players competing in the Amateur who also played in the U.S. Open just over a month ago.

When she played at the U.S. Open, her second USGA event in one month, Hilinski was faced with the challenge of being the second-youngest player in the field behind her close friend, the 14-year-old Pano. But the pressure of being around experienced golfers subsided as she played a practice round with family friend and LPGA star Danielle Kang.

“It felt very comfortable for me because I know (Kang) so well and she was out there just working on her game and it wasn’t like she was at a major championship,” Hilinski said. “So just be out there and hang out with her like any other day I would be with her.”

Hilinski said Kang, 26, has helped with her game over the course of their friendship by giving Hilinski putting drills and helping her with her mental approach to the game like she did at the Open. But one of the biggest ways Kang has assisted is showing Hilinski she wasn’t too late when she first picked up a club.

Considering the success Hilinski has achieved and big stages on which she has played, it might come as a surprise that she has only been playing golf for three years.

Hilinski, a rising 10th grader who is homeschooled, began playing golf around age 12, similar to the age at which Kang began.

“She started a little later too and just kind of adapted. (She helped me) when I got to the Open on how to kind of manage what you’re doing in practice rounds and what works and what doesn’t,” Hilinski said.

At least Hilinski won’t bear the spotlight of being among the youngest in the field this week at the Amateur, like she did at the Open. That distinction belongs to 11-year-old Gianna Clemente. Hilinski would be unbothered even if she was. She has learned there’s an advantage in being in prominent events at such a relatively young age.

“You don’t really have anything to lose,” Hilinski said. “And of course you want to play well, but you’re not doing it for a living yet, so I think I get to enjoy it . . . I think that’s an advantage because there isn’t the pressure of this is make it or break it. You can kind of just go out and play your game.”

Out of 156 players competing this week, Hilinski is one of 11 under the age of 16.

Competition at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss., begins with two 18-hole rounds Monday and Tuesday. The field will then be reduced to 64 players for six rounds of match play over five days with a 36-hole championship round on Aug. 11 (FS1, 2-5 p.m. ET).

During the first two rounds on the 6,502-yard, par-72 course, Hilinski will be paired with rising University of Florida senior Sierra Brooks and Delaney Martin. The group tees off at 1:45 p.m. ET from the 10th tee on Monday and 8:45 a.m. ET from the first tee on Tuesday.

As a junior at Florida, Brooks was named to the WGCA All-American second team and All-SEC second team. The runner-up at the 2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Brooks also placed second behind Maria Fassi at the 2019 NCAA Championships after carding a 54-hole low of 214 at the NCAA Oklahoma Regional.

“She’s just really good and I’m excited,” Hilinski said after meeting Brooks Friday. “I really like playing with people who are really good and really good competitors because I think it makes me work harder and play better.”

Along with Brooks, No. 15 among ranked amateurs, several other top ranked amateurs are in the field such as No. 2 Andrea Lee, No. 3 Lucy Li, who is grouped with No. 5 Albane Valenzuela and No. 6 Alessia Nobilio, and 2019 U.S. Girls’ Junior champion Lei Ye (No. 35).

Play in the first round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Old Waverly Golf Club tees off Monday at 8:15 a.m. ET.