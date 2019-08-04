Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How much each golfer earned in the Wyndham Championship

By August 4, 2019 7:46 pm

J.T. Poston earned his first PGA Tour victory Sunday with a 1-shot victory over Webb Simpson in the Wyndham Championship.

Poston played a bogey-free 72 holes at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., winning in front of an often loud and vocally supportive homestate crowd. He closed with an 8-under 62 after starting the final round 3 shots off the lead.

The 22-under victory at 258 overall carries a $1.116 million first prize for the 26-year-old Poston, who turned pro in 2015. The 500 FedEx Cup points that came with the win elevated Poston to No. 27 from No. 83 in the upcoming playoffs, which begin Thursday at Liberty National in New Jersey.

Poston earned a two-year PGA Tour exemption in what was 2018-19 regular-season finale, plus a spot in the 2020 Masters, PGA Championship and Players Championship.

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP: Recap/Winner’s Bag

Poston was the 14th first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season.

Poston is the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a 72-hole stroke-play PGA Tour event without going below par on a single hole.

Wyndham Championship Results, Prize Money

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT EARNINGS FEDEX PTS
1 J.T. Poston -22 65 65 66 62 258 $1,116,000 500
2 Webb Simpson -21 64 65 65 65 259 $669,600 300
3 Byeong-Hun An -20 62 65 66 67 260 $421,600 190
4 Viktor Hovland -19 66 66 64 65 261 $297,600 0
5 Si Woo Kim -17 66 65 68 64 263 $248,000 110
T6 Josh Teater -16 64 65 71 64 264 $181,129 81
T6 Billy Horschel -16 68 67 65 64 264 $181,129 81
T6 Sung-jae Im -16 62 67 70 65 264 $181,129 81
T6 Brian Harman -16 67 65 66 66 264 $181,129 81
T6 Jason Kokrak -16 70 64 64 66 264 $181,129 81
T6 Rory Sabbatini -16 63 68 66 67 264 $181,129 81
T6 Brice Garnett -16 64 64 66 70 264 $181,129 81
T13 Joaquin Niemann -15 67 66 69 63 265 $109,533 54
T13 Kyle Stanley -15 65 69 67 64 265 $109,533 54
T13 Johnson Wagner -15 63 69 67 66 265 $109,533 54
T13 Patton Kizzire -15 65 64 69 67 265 $109,533 54
T13 Fabian Gomez -15 67 64 66 68 265 $109,533 54
T13 Paul Casey -15 65 65 66 69 265 $109,533 54
T19 Roberto Diaz -14 67 68 65 66 266 $80,600 45
T19 Matthew Wolff -14 65 67 67 67 266 $80,600 45
T19 Andrew Landry -14 65 68 65 68 266 $80,600 45
T22 Patrick Reed -13 68 66 70 63 267 $53,044 34
T22 Cameron Davis -13 66 67 69 65 267 $53,044 34
T22 Denny McCarthy -13 65 69 68 65 267 $53,044 34
T22 Bud Cauley -13 65 66 69 67 267 $53,044 34
T22 Corey Conners -13 69 66 65 67 267 $53,044 34
T22 Charles Howell III -13 66 65 68 68 267 $53,044 34
T22 Shawn Stefani -13 66 66 67 68 267 $53,044 34
T22 Mackenzie Hughes -13 63 66 69 69 267 $53,044 34
T22 Ryan Armour -13 64 66 65 72 267 $53,044 34
T31 Collin Morikawa -12 66 67 70 65 268 $36,766 24
T31 Scott Stallings -12 69 64 67 68 268 $36,766 24
T31 Russell Henley -12 69 64 67 68 268 $36,766 24
T31 Adam Svensson -12 68 61 70 69 268 $36,766 24
T31 Brian Stuard -12 66 66 67 69 268 $36,766 24
T36 Paul Peterson -11 68 66 68 67 269 $30,483 0
T36 Brandon Harkins -11 68 64 69 68 269 $30,483 19
T36 Scott Piercy -11 69 66 66 68 269 $30,483 19
T39 Harris English -10 68 68 70 64 270 $22,940 13
T39 Roger Sloan -10 69 66 70 65 270 $22,940 13
T39 Tyler Duncan -10 68 67 69 66 270 $22,940 13
T39 Richy Werenski -10 68 68 68 66 270 $22,940 13
T39 Daniel Berger -10 69 67 67 67 270 $22,940 13
T39 Brandt Snedeker -10 64 70 68 68 270 $22,940 13
T39 Vaughn Taylor -10 68 66 68 68 270 $22,940 13
T39 Carlos Ortiz -10 69 64 66 71 270 $22,940 13
T39 Sepp Straka -10 65 66 67 72 270 $22,940 13
T48 Branden Grace -9 67 68 70 66 271 $15,773 9
T48 Russell Knox -9 67 68 69 67 271 $15,773 9
T48 Sebastian Munoz -9 69 66 68 68 271 $15,773 9
T48 Chez Reavie -9 66 67 68 70 271 $15,773 9
T48 Aaron Wise -9 71 64 65 71 271 $15,773 9
T53 Zach Johnson -8 68 68 70 66 272 $14,154 6
T53 Joel Dahmen -8 65 68 72 67 272 $14,154 6
T53 Roberto Castro -8 66 68 69 69 272 $14,154 6
T53 Bill Haas -8 66 68 69 69 272 $14,154 6
T53 Wes Roach -8 67 68 68 69 272 $14,154 6
T53 Chesson Hadley -8 69 64 69 70 272 $14,154 6
T53 Anirban Lahiri -8 67 67 68 70 272 $14,154 6
T60 Sam Ryder -7 68 68 70 67 273 $13,144 4
T60 Ted Potter Jr. -7 64 70 71 68 273 $13,144 4
T60 Alexander Noren -7 69 67 69 68 273 $13,144 4
T60 Alex Cejka -7 69 67 69 68 273 $13,144 4
T60 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -7 64 72 69 68 273 $13,144 4
T60 Seamus Power -7 64 69 71 69 273 $13,144 4
T60 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -7 67 67 70 69 273 $13,144 4
T60 Harold Varner III -7 66 66 71 70 273 $13,144 4
T60 Scott Brown -7 67 68 68 70 273 $13,144 4
T69 J.J. Spaun -6 67 69 70 68 274 $12,400 3
T69 John Chin -6 67 67 70 70 274 $12,400 3
T69 Boo Weekley -6 67 67 69 71 274 $12,400 3
T72 Lucas Glover -5 67 68 71 69 275 $12,028 3
T72 Peter Uihlein -5 68 68 70 69 275 $12,028 3
T72 Austin Cook -5 66 68 66 75 275 $12,028 3
75 Michael Thompson -4 69 67 70 70 276 $11,780 3
76 Mike Weir -2 67 69 68 74 278 $11,656 2
Tom Hoge -3 66 69 72 207 $11,532 2
Kyle Jones -2 67 69 72 208 $11,284 2
Hank Lebioda -2 71 65 72 208 $11,284 2
Jordan Spieth -2 64 67 77 208 $11,284 2
Wyndham Clark -1 68 68 73 209 $10,912 2
Alex Prugh -1 66 70 73 209 $10,912 2
Patrick Rodgers -1 63 72 74 209 $10,912 2

