How much each golfer earned in the Wyndham Championship

J.T. Poston earned his first PGA Tour victory Sunday with a 1-shot victory over Webb Simpson in the Wyndham Championship.

Poston played a bogey-free 72 holes at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., winning in front of an often loud and vocally supportive homestate crowd. He closed with an 8-under 62 after starting the final round 3 shots off the lead.

The 22-under victory at 258 overall carries a $1.116 million first prize for the 26-year-old Poston, who turned pro in 2015. The 500 FedEx Cup points that came with the win elevated Poston to No. 27 from No. 83 in the upcoming playoffs, which begin Thursday at Liberty National in New Jersey.

Poston earned a two-year PGA Tour exemption in what was 2018-19 regular-season finale, plus a spot in the 2020 Masters, PGA Championship and Players Championship.

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP: Recap/Winner’s Bag

Poston was the 14th first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season.

Poston is the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a 72-hole stroke-play PGA Tour event without going below par on a single hole.

Wyndham Championship Results, Prize Money