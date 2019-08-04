How much each golfer earned in the Wyndham Championship

J.T. Poston earned his first PGA Tour victory Sunday with a 1-shot victory over Webb Simpson in the Wyndham Championship.
Poston played a bogey-free 72 holes at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., winning in front of an often loud and vocally supportive homestate crowd. He closed with an 8-under 62 after starting the final round 3 shots off the lead.
The 22-under victory at 258 overall carries a $1.116 million first prize for the 26-year-old Poston, who turned pro in 2015. The 500 FedEx Cup points that came with the win elevated Poston to No. 27 from No. 83 in the upcoming playoffs, which begin Thursday at Liberty National in New Jersey.
Poston earned a two-year PGA Tour exemption in what was 2018-19 regular-season finale, plus a spot in the 2020 Masters, PGA Championship and Players Championship.
Poston was the 14th first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season.
Poston is the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a 72-hole stroke-play PGA Tour event without going below par on a single hole.
Wyndham Championship Results, Prize Money
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|1
|J.T. Poston
|-22
|65
|65
|66
|62
|258
|$1,116,000
|500
|2
|Webb Simpson
|-21
|64
|65
|65
|65
|259
|$669,600
|300
|3
|Byeong-Hun An
|-20
|62
|65
|66
|67
|260
|$421,600
|190
|4
|Viktor Hovland
|-19
|66
|66
|64
|65
|261
|$297,600
|0
|5
|Si Woo Kim
|-17
|66
|65
|68
|64
|263
|$248,000
|110
|T6
|Josh Teater
|-16
|64
|65
|71
|64
|264
|$181,129
|81
|T6
|Billy Horschel
|-16
|68
|67
|65
|64
|264
|$181,129
|81
|T6
|Sung-jae Im
|-16
|62
|67
|70
|65
|264
|$181,129
|81
|T6
|Brian Harman
|-16
|67
|65
|66
|66
|264
|$181,129
|81
|T6
|Jason Kokrak
|-16
|70
|64
|64
|66
|264
|$181,129
|81
|T6
|Rory Sabbatini
|-16
|63
|68
|66
|67
|264
|$181,129
|81
|T6
|Brice Garnett
|-16
|64
|64
|66
|70
|264
|$181,129
|81
|T13
|Joaquin Niemann
|-15
|67
|66
|69
|63
|265
|$109,533
|54
|T13
|Kyle Stanley
|-15
|65
|69
|67
|64
|265
|$109,533
|54
|T13
|Johnson Wagner
|-15
|63
|69
|67
|66
|265
|$109,533
|54
|T13
|Patton Kizzire
|-15
|65
|64
|69
|67
|265
|$109,533
|54
|T13
|Fabian Gomez
|-15
|67
|64
|66
|68
|265
|$109,533
|54
|T13
|Paul Casey
|-15
|65
|65
|66
|69
|265
|$109,533
|54
|T19
|Roberto Diaz
|-14
|67
|68
|65
|66
|266
|$80,600
|45
|T19
|Matthew Wolff
|-14
|65
|67
|67
|67
|266
|$80,600
|45
|T19
|Andrew Landry
|-14
|65
|68
|65
|68
|266
|$80,600
|45
|T22
|Patrick Reed
|-13
|68
|66
|70
|63
|267
|$53,044
|34
|T22
|Cameron Davis
|-13
|66
|67
|69
|65
|267
|$53,044
|34
|T22
|Denny McCarthy
|-13
|65
|69
|68
|65
|267
|$53,044
|34
|T22
|Bud Cauley
|-13
|65
|66
|69
|67
|267
|$53,044
|34
|T22
|Corey Conners
|-13
|69
|66
|65
|67
|267
|$53,044
|34
|T22
|Charles Howell III
|-13
|66
|65
|68
|68
|267
|$53,044
|34
|T22
|Shawn Stefani
|-13
|66
|66
|67
|68
|267
|$53,044
|34
|T22
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-13
|63
|66
|69
|69
|267
|$53,044
|34
|T22
|Ryan Armour
|-13
|64
|66
|65
|72
|267
|$53,044
|34
|T31
|Collin Morikawa
|-12
|66
|67
|70
|65
|268
|$36,766
|24
|T31
|Scott Stallings
|-12
|69
|64
|67
|68
|268
|$36,766
|24
|T31
|Russell Henley
|-12
|69
|64
|67
|68
|268
|$36,766
|24
|T31
|Adam Svensson
|-12
|68
|61
|70
|69
|268
|$36,766
|24
|T31
|Brian Stuard
|-12
|66
|66
|67
|69
|268
|$36,766
|24
|T36
|Paul Peterson
|-11
|68
|66
|68
|67
|269
|$30,483
|0
|T36
|Brandon Harkins
|-11
|68
|64
|69
|68
|269
|$30,483
|19
|T36
|Scott Piercy
|-11
|69
|66
|66
|68
|269
|$30,483
|19
|T39
|Harris English
|-10
|68
|68
|70
|64
|270
|$22,940
|13
|T39
|Roger Sloan
|-10
|69
|66
|70
|65
|270
|$22,940
|13
|T39
|Tyler Duncan
|-10
|68
|67
|69
|66
|270
|$22,940
|13
|T39
|Richy Werenski
|-10
|68
|68
|68
|66
|270
|$22,940
|13
|T39
|Daniel Berger
|-10
|69
|67
|67
|67
|270
|$22,940
|13
|T39
|Brandt Snedeker
|-10
|64
|70
|68
|68
|270
|$22,940
|13
|T39
|Vaughn Taylor
|-10
|68
|66
|68
|68
|270
|$22,940
|13
|T39
|Carlos Ortiz
|-10
|69
|64
|66
|71
|270
|$22,940
|13
|T39
|Sepp Straka
|-10
|65
|66
|67
|72
|270
|$22,940
|13
|T48
|Branden Grace
|-9
|67
|68
|70
|66
|271
|$15,773
|9
|T48
|Russell Knox
|-9
|67
|68
|69
|67
|271
|$15,773
|9
|T48
|Sebastian Munoz
|-9
|69
|66
|68
|68
|271
|$15,773
|9
|T48
|Chez Reavie
|-9
|66
|67
|68
|70
|271
|$15,773
|9
|T48
|Aaron Wise
|-9
|71
|64
|65
|71
|271
|$15,773
|9
|T53
|Zach Johnson
|-8
|68
|68
|70
|66
|272
|$14,154
|6
|T53
|Joel Dahmen
|-8
|65
|68
|72
|67
|272
|$14,154
|6
|T53
|Roberto Castro
|-8
|66
|68
|69
|69
|272
|$14,154
|6
|T53
|Bill Haas
|-8
|66
|68
|69
|69
|272
|$14,154
|6
|T53
|Wes Roach
|-8
|67
|68
|68
|69
|272
|$14,154
|6
|T53
|Chesson Hadley
|-8
|69
|64
|69
|70
|272
|$14,154
|6
|T53
|Anirban Lahiri
|-8
|67
|67
|68
|70
|272
|$14,154
|6
|T60
|Sam Ryder
|-7
|68
|68
|70
|67
|273
|$13,144
|4
|T60
|Ted Potter Jr.
|-7
|64
|70
|71
|68
|273
|$13,144
|4
|T60
|Alexander Noren
|-7
|69
|67
|69
|68
|273
|$13,144
|4
|T60
|Alex Cejka
|-7
|69
|67
|69
|68
|273
|$13,144
|4
|T60
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-7
|64
|72
|69
|68
|273
|$13,144
|4
|T60
|Seamus Power
|-7
|64
|69
|71
|69
|273
|$13,144
|4
|T60
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|-7
|67
|67
|70
|69
|273
|$13,144
|4
|T60
|Harold Varner III
|-7
|66
|66
|71
|70
|273
|$13,144
|4
|T60
|Scott Brown
|-7
|67
|68
|68
|70
|273
|$13,144
|4
|T69
|J.J. Spaun
|-6
|67
|69
|70
|68
|274
|$12,400
|3
|T69
|John Chin
|-6
|67
|67
|70
|70
|274
|$12,400
|3
|T69
|Boo Weekley
|-6
|67
|67
|69
|71
|274
|$12,400
|3
|T72
|Lucas Glover
|-5
|67
|68
|71
|69
|275
|$12,028
|3
|T72
|Peter Uihlein
|-5
|68
|68
|70
|69
|275
|$12,028
|3
|T72
|Austin Cook
|-5
|66
|68
|66
|75
|275
|$12,028
|3
|75
|Michael Thompson
|-4
|69
|67
|70
|70
|276
|$11,780
|3
|76
|Mike Weir
|-2
|67
|69
|68
|74
|278
|$11,656
|2
|–
|Tom Hoge
|-3
|66
|69
|72
|—
|207
|$11,532
|2
|–
|Kyle Jones
|-2
|67
|69
|72
|—
|208
|$11,284
|2
|–
|Hank Lebioda
|-2
|71
|65
|72
|—
|208
|$11,284
|2
|–
|Jordan Spieth
|-2
|64
|67
|77
|—
|208
|$11,284
|2
|–
|Wyndham Clark
|-1
|68
|68
|73
|—
|209
|$10,912
|2
|–
|Alex Prugh
|-1
|66
|70
|73
|—
|209
|$10,912
|2
|–
|Patrick Rodgers
|-1
|63
|72
|74
|—
|209
|$10,912
|2
