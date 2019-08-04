J.T. Poston earns 1st career victory at Wyndham Championship

After turning pro in 2015, J.T. Poston was due for a victory on the PGA Tour. Sunday, Poston delivered himself into the FedEx Cup playoffs with a win at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

Poston, 26, won the final event of the 2018-19 PGA Tour regular season in front of a supportive homestate crowd by closing with an 8-under 62.

He was 22-under overall at 258 and defeated Webb Simpson by 1 shot.

The shortened FedEx Cup Playoffs begin Thursday at Liberty National in New Jersey. Those players who rank in the top 125 points are eligible to participate. Poston will be among those teeing off Thursday as the victory delivered 500 points and pushed him to No. 27 in the FedEx Cup standings.

The win also means a two-year PGA Tour exemption for Poston, along with invites to the 2020 Masters, PGA Championship and Players Championship.

Poston played 72 holes without a bogey and came into the final round 3 shots off the lead and tied for fifth place.

He became the 14th first-time winner on the PGA Tour this year.