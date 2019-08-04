As young Tour rookies ascend, Champ a reminder that success can be fleeting

In golf, as in life, one day you’re the pigeon and the next you’re the statue. That old aphorism seemed apt during the first two rounds of the Wyndham Championship, when the klieg lights were trained on two young men with a combined 16 weeks of professional experience.

Matt Wolff and Collin Morikawa have earned the attention, having already won on the PGA Tour. They were paired together at the Wyndham — a rare rookie supergroup — and both were within striking distance of the lead by Friday night. But if they needed forewarning of the fickle rhythms of life on Tour, all they had to do was scroll past their own names on the leaderboard.

All the way down.

Past cut line.

All the way to DFL. 154th place.

That’s where they would have found Cameron Champ. Only the names of Ernie Els (WD) and Danny Lee (DQ) were beneath Champ’s.

Not even 10 months ago, Champ was Wolff or Morikawa, a spellbindingly talented rookie setting out on the yellow brick road to superstardom. He won the second tournament of the season at the Sanderson Farms Championship— only the ninth Tour event he had ever played — and even in this power era he was stupefyingly long off the tee (he ranks No. 1 in driving distance). Those were the pigeon days. In 18 starts since January, he has 10 missed cuts, one WD and only two top-30 finishes.

“Someone says to me two months ago, ‘Cameron is struggling.’ I said what you call struggling I call growing. Last year at this time he was 70th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list,” says Sean Foley, Champ’s coach since he was 15 years old. “It’s golf! You can see careers like Justin Rose, who kind of knows where all the pieces fit, who knows how to attain a fairly high level almost all the time. Well it took almost unbelievable levels of failure and mistakes to get to that level of wisdom and understanding.”

Rose was only 17 when he finished T-4 in the 1998 Open Championship, but life in the pro ranks was a rude awakening, beginning with 21 straight missed cuts. He was fortunate that happened before the age of hot take tweets, when learning curves are cast as crises, and a few lousy rounds as a slump. When a Champ is less than one letter from becoming a chump.

“Because the kids become such a hit and so well-known, they can’t really play bad in quiet,” Foley says. “They build them up, put them in the super pairings and everyone knows who they are. It’s a gift that you did well and you earned the amount of money you did, but when things start going the other way there’s going to be just as much attention and in a negative light.”

Champ doesn’t lack company on statue row. Beau Hossler finished second twice in his first full season on Tour last year, but in missing the cut at the Wyndham he missed out on his Tour card for next year. “Success is going to taste much sweeter after this setback,’ he tweeted gamely.

That determination in the face of short-term failure is key to long-term success, Foley insists. “Golf is not about the guy who is happiest. It’s the guy who can endure the most disappointment and still get up the next day and keep doing it,” he says.

For now, Wolff and Morikawa are enjoying the upward trajectory. Both will comfortably make the FedEx Cup playoffs, despite only having turned professional in June. The speed-bumps will come later, but Foley points out there are worse things in life than being a PGA Tour winner who hits a rough spell. “I would really like to be a 24-year-old Cameron Champ right now,” he says with a laugh.

When it comes to navigating the treacherous currents of a Tour career, the kids would do well to study Thomas Sturges Watson. Last week, at the age of 70, Watson called time on a major championship career that witnessed its share of exhilarating wins and even more painful losses. If they’re lucky, Wolff and Morikawa and Champ will experience golf’s highest peaks as often as Watson did. And when this game shoves them into the deepest valleys — and it will, every one of them — well, the old man leaves a pretty darn good example of how to handle that as well.