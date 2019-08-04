Winner's Bag: J.T. Poston's equipment at the Wyndham Championship

The clubs J.T. Poston used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Wyndham Championship:
DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 shaft
IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (3-5), 718 AP2 (6-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 50, 55, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron GoLo prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
