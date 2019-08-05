From landfill to Liberty National: Things to know about the golf course

Liberty National Golf Course has perhaps some of the best views of any sporting venue in the world, with the Statue of Liberty, the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River right there off the New Jersey shore.

But it took 14 years of clean up and construction, according to pgatour.com, which included:

“… moving six million cubic feet of soil, bringing in 70,000 truckloads of sand, adding 5,000 trees and spending $300 million dollars.”

The land was many things before it was a top-flight golf facility.

In previous incarnations, it was the site of:

a Standard Oil refinery

a World War II munitions storage facility

an Italian internment camp

But the land always had remarkable views.

Design work from Tom Kite and Bob Cupp started in 1992. The course opened July 2006. The first big event was the opening-round tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2009.

The private club has a reported $400,000 initiation fee and a membership roster that includes Rudy Giuliani, Matt Harvey, Samuel L. Jackson, Eli Manning, Phil Mickelson, Ray Romano, Justin Timberlake, Mark Wahlberg and Vera Wang.

Ownership of the land passed through some famous families, among them Rockefellers and reportedly the Gambino family. It was later acquired by Paul Fireman, who netted $700 million with his sale of Reebox, just months before Liberty National opened in 2006.

The golf course, now on land 50 feet higher than what was there originally, is about to host its third FedEx Cup event and also hosted the 2017 President’s Cup.

It’s a 15-minute ferry ride from Manhattan to the course, a commute that Mickelson took daily during the 2009 Barclays event.

List of events held at Liberty National