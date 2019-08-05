The Northern Trust Round 1 & 2: Viewer's guide, tee times, TV info

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin Thursday at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J. with The Northern Trust.

And yes, it’s still August.

The revised FedEx Cup Playoffs schedule this year calls for three events, instead of four. The compressed calendar wraps it all up with the Tour Championship at East Lake on Aug. 22-25. That means the 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule will be concluded before the full onslaught of college and pro football.

This first playoff stop will switch between TPC Boston and the Metro New York area each year until the current structure expires.

As far as Liberty National goes, the course is a beaut, with vista views of New York Harbor, the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline.

It was also the site of the American’s decisive victory in the 2017 Presidents Cup. This week, several of those players who teamed up for Team USA back in the fall of 2017 will be out to beat each other as the FedEx Cup field is trimmed from 125 to 70.

When play does get underway in The Northern Trust, the biggest names in the game will be ready to battle the usually wind-swept course and rowdy Big Apple crowds.

The course will play at par-71 this week over 7,370 yards.

Tiger Woods returns to competition after his early exit at Royal Portrush last month. He goes out Thursday from the 10th tee at 7:43 a.m. with Scott Piercy and Wyndham Championship winner J.T. Poston.

Among the other big names of note grouped together:

Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar.

Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler

Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay

There will be a 36-hole cut this week and 55 players will not be moving on to the BMW Championship at Medinah near Chicago next week. The winner this week receives 2,000 FedEx Cup points.

Here are the complete Round 1 & 2 tee times for the full field at the Northern Trust.

The Northern Trust Round 1 & 2 Tee Times

The Northern Trust TV, Online Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 12-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (XM 93/Sirius 208)