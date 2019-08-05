Michaela Morard, Andrea Lee co-lead after Round 1 of U.S. Women's Amateur

Michaela Morard and Andrea Lee both shot 5-under 67 Monday to take the early lead entering Round 2 of stroke play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

The field will be cut to 64 players after another round of stroke play Tuesday, with match play starting Wednesday and culminating in a 36-hole championship match Sunday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

Morard, a 2020 Alabama commit, was lingering around even par all day but finished with four consecutive birdies to shoot to the top of the leaderboard.

“I was struggling to (hit) my driver,” Morard said. “Then the back nine I started hitting them good because I figured out how to keep my foot down in my swing, which I wasn’t on the front (nine), and then I started hitting fairways, which gave me good shots into the green, and then I started just hitting them to like three or four feet and then making putts.”

Lee also finished strong with three consecutive birdies and shot 5-under 31 on the back nine. The 2018-19 Golfweek first-team All-American will start her senior year at Stanford this fall and is living up to expectations as the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world.

She also knows how to handle week-long grinds like this one, drawing on her competitive experience as an advantage.

“Just getting through stroke play first, because once that part of the competition is over it’s pretty much anyone’s ballgame,” Lee said. “Match play is a whole different type of tournament, so it’s going to take a lot, and just got to dig deep and stay really patient throughout the week and hopefully win a few matches.”

The two co-leaders are one shot clear of Lauren Hartlage, who shot 4-under 68, while Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela, China’s Ya Chun Chang, Morgan Baxendale and Megan Schofill are two shots back and T-4 at 3 under.

Valenzuela, the No. 5-ranked amateur in the world, is preparing for her senior year at Stanford. She came up just shy at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur, falling to Sophia Schubert in the championship match.

“I don’t think I put that much pressure on myself,” Schubert said. “I’m already runner up of this event back in 2017, so now if anything I can only do better or just not make it. It’s match play, it’s a very long tournament, that’s what I learned from last time. You’ve just got to stay patient. Last year I got knocked out in the first round, so anything can happen in match play, you’ve just got to play day by day and see how it goes.”

The second and final round of stroke play begins at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.