The Northern Trust: Betting odds slot Brooks Koepka as favorite; Tiger Woods 30-1

The Northern Trust marks the start of the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin a month earlier than they did last year.
Play at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., complete with the skyline of lower Manhattan as a backdrop, begins Thursday as the PGA Tour works toward beating the last-summer football rush.
The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup Standings will contend for one of the 70 playing spots in the BMW Championship next week at Medinah near Chicago.
Brooks Koepka clinched the regular-season points championship – and likely Player of the Year honors for the second straight year – with his victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational two weeks ago.
Koepka pocketed another $3 million this past weekend without playing at the Wyndham Championship by virtue of his season-long victories in the Wyndham Rewards and the AON Challenge.
While Koepka is prohibited from gambling as a member of the PGA Tour, fans on site at Liberty National will be able to legally wager in real time via sports betting apps on their smartphones.
And they’ll find Koepka as a clear 8-1 favorite – via Golfodds.com as of Monday – to win for the fourth time this year on the PGA Tour.
Rory McIlroy is next at 8-1, and is followed by Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm at 16-1.
Tiger Woods, who has played just 12 competitive rounds of golf since his Masters triumph on April 14, rests among the pack at 30-1.
That is Woods’ longest price of the season in any event in which he played on the PGA Tour.
Here are the odds-to-win for all the golfers in the field at the 2019 Northern Trust.
The Northern Trust – Betting Odds
|PLAYER
|ODDS-TO-WIN
|Brooks KOEPKA
|8/1
|Rory McILROY
|12/1
|Dustin JOHNSON
|16/1
|Jon RAHM
|16/1
|Justin ROSE
|20/1
|Patrick CANTLAY
|20/1
|Justin THOMAS
|20/1
|Rickie FOWLER
|25/1
|Tommy FLEETWOOD
|25/1
|Webb SIMPSON
|25/1
|Tiger WOODS
|30/1
|Xander SCHAUFFELE
|30/1
|Francesco MOLINARI
|40/1
|Adam SCOTT
|40/1
|Jason DAY
|50/1
|Bryson DeCHAMBEAU
|50/1
|Tony FINAU
|50/1
|Matt KUCHAR
|50/1
|Jordan SPIETH
|50/1
|Hideki MATSUYAMA
|50/1
|Patrick REED
|50/1
|Collin MORIKAWA
|50/1
|Billy HORSCHEL
|60/1
|Shane LOWRY
|60/1
|Louis OOSTHUIZEN
|60/1
|Marc LEISHMAN
|60/1
|Gary WOODLAND
|60/1
|Byeong Hun AN
|60/1
|Rafael CABRERA BELLO
|80/1
|Chez REAVIE
|80/1
|Rory SABBATINI
|80/1
|Brandt SNEDEKER
|80/1
|Ian POULTER
|80/1
|Sungjae IM
|80/1
|Matthew WOLFF
|80/1
|Joaquin NIEMANN
|80/1
|Jason KOKRAK
|80/1
|Tyrrell HATTON
|100/1
|Sergio GARCIA
|100/1
|Bubba WATSON
|100/1
|Kevin KISNER
|100/1
|Lucas GLOVER
|100/1
|Charles HOWELL III
|100/1
|Ryan MOORE
|100/1
|Cameron SMITH
|100/1
|Andrew PUTNAM
|100/1
|J.T. POSTON
|125/1
|Keegan BRADLEY
|125/1
|Jim FURYK
|125/1
|Si Woo KIM
|125/1
|Brian HARMAN
|125/1
|Abraham ANCER
|125/1
|Adam HADWIN
|125/1
|Scott PIERCY
|125/1
|Kyle STANLEY
|125/1
|Aaron WISE
|125/1
|Danny WILLETT
|125/1
|Phil MICKELSON
|150/1
|Branden GRACE
|150/1
|Bud CAULEY
|150/1
|Russell HENLEY
|150/1
|Emiliano GRILLO
|150/1
|Russell KNOX
|150/1
|Ryan PALMER
|150/1
|Kevin STREELMAN
|150/1
|Martin LAIRD
|150/1
|Kevin NA
|150/1
|Dylan FRITTELLI
|150/1
|Sepp STRAKA
|150/1
|Graeme McDOWELL
|200/1
|Brice GARNETT
|200/1
|Denny McCARTHY
|200/1
|Nick TAYLOR
|200/1
|Corey CONNERS
|200/1
|Nate LASHLEY
|200/1
|Nick WATNEY
|200/1
|Vaughn TAYLOR
|200/1
|J.B. HOLMES
|250/1
|Kiradech APHIBARNRAT
|250/1
|Charley HOFFMAN
|250/1
|Roger SLOAN
|250/1
|Wyndham CLARK
|250/1
|Andrew LANDRY
|250/1
|Jhonattan VEGAS
|250/1
|Sam RYDER
|250/1
|Sebastian MUNOZ
|250/1
|Mackenzie HUGHES
|250/1
|Brian STUARD
|250/1
|Keith MITCHELL
|250/1
|Luke LIST
|250/1
|C.T. PAN
|250/1
|J.J. SPAUN
|250/1
|Troy MERRITT
|250/1
|Cameron TRINGALE
|250/1
|Pat PEREZ
|300/1
|Kevin TWAY
|300/1
|Danny LEE
|300/1
|Matt JONES
|300/1
|Joel DAHMEN
|300/1
|Ryan ARMOUR
|300/1
|Harold VARNER III
|300/1
|Sung KANG
|300/1
|Kyoung-Hoon LEE
|300/1
|Adam SCHENK
|300/1
|Michael THOMPSON
|300/1
|Patton KIZZIRE
|300/1
|Scott BROWN
|300/1
|Peter MALNATI
|300/1
|Matt EVERY
|300/1
|Patrick RODGERS
|300/1
|Scott STALLINGS
|300/1
|Carlos ORTIZ
|300/1
|Chesson HADLEY
|300/1
|Aaron BADDELEY
|300/1
|Cameron CHAMP
|500/1
|Max HOMA
|500/1
|Kelly KRAFT
|500/1
|Talor GOOCH
|500/1
|Brian GAY
|500/1
|Jonas BLIXT
|500/1
|Chris STROUD
|500/1
|Adam LONG
|500/1
