The Northern Trust: Betting odds slot Brooks Koepka as favorite; Tiger Woods 30-1

Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports

By August 5, 2019 8:57 pm

The Northern Trust marks the start of the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin a month earlier than they did last year.

Play at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., complete with the skyline of lower Manhattan as a backdrop, begins Thursday as the PGA Tour works toward beating the last-summer football rush.

The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup Standings will contend for one of the  70 playing spots in the BMW Championship next week at Medinah near Chicago.

Brooks Koepka clinched the regular-season points championship – and likely Player of the Year honors for the second straight year – with his victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational two weeks ago.

Koepka pocketed another $3 million this past weekend without playing at the Wyndham Championship by virtue of his season-long victories in the Wyndham Rewards and the AON Challenge.

While Koepka is prohibited from gambling as a member of the PGA Tour, fans on site at Liberty National will be able to legally wager in real time via  sports betting apps on their smartphones.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Tee Times, TV/Tackling Liberty National

And they’ll find Koepka as a clear 8-1 favorite – via Golfodds.com as of Monday – to win for the fourth time this year on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy is next at 8-1, and is followed by Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm at 16-1.

Tiger Woods, who has played just 12 competitive rounds of golf since his Masters triumph on April 14, rests among the pack at 30-1.

That is Woods’ longest price of the season in any event in which he played on the PGA Tour.

Here are the odds-to-win for all the golfers in the field at the 2019 Northern Trust.

The Northern Trust – Betting Odds

PLAYER ODDS-TO-WIN
Brooks KOEPKA 8/1
Rory McILROY 12/1
Dustin JOHNSON 16/1
Jon RAHM 16/1
Justin ROSE 20/1
Patrick CANTLAY 20/1
Justin THOMAS 20/1
Rickie FOWLER 25/1
Tommy FLEETWOOD 25/1
Webb SIMPSON 25/1
Tiger WOODS 30/1
Xander SCHAUFFELE 30/1
Francesco MOLINARI 40/1
Adam SCOTT 40/1
Jason DAY 50/1
Bryson DeCHAMBEAU 50/1
Tony FINAU 50/1
Matt KUCHAR 50/1
Jordan SPIETH 50/1
Hideki MATSUYAMA 50/1
Patrick REED 50/1
Collin MORIKAWA 50/1
Billy HORSCHEL 60/1
Shane LOWRY 60/1
Louis OOSTHUIZEN 60/1
Marc LEISHMAN 60/1
Gary WOODLAND 60/1
Byeong Hun AN 60/1
Rafael CABRERA BELLO 80/1
Chez REAVIE 80/1
Rory SABBATINI 80/1
Brandt SNEDEKER 80/1
Ian POULTER 80/1
Sungjae IM 80/1
Matthew WOLFF 80/1
Joaquin NIEMANN 80/1
Jason KOKRAK 80/1
Tyrrell HATTON 100/1
Sergio GARCIA 100/1
Bubba WATSON 100/1
Kevin KISNER 100/1
Lucas GLOVER 100/1
Charles HOWELL III 100/1
Ryan MOORE 100/1
Cameron SMITH 100/1
Andrew PUTNAM 100/1
J.T. POSTON 125/1
Keegan BRADLEY 125/1
Jim FURYK 125/1
Si Woo KIM 125/1
Brian HARMAN 125/1
Abraham ANCER 125/1
Adam HADWIN 125/1
Scott PIERCY 125/1
Kyle STANLEY 125/1
Aaron WISE 125/1
Danny WILLETT 125/1
Phil MICKELSON 150/1
Branden GRACE 150/1
Bud CAULEY 150/1
Russell HENLEY 150/1
Emiliano GRILLO 150/1
Russell KNOX 150/1
Ryan PALMER 150/1
Kevin STREELMAN 150/1
Martin LAIRD 150/1
Kevin NA 150/1
Dylan FRITTELLI 150/1
Sepp STRAKA 150/1
Graeme McDOWELL 200/1
Brice GARNETT 200/1
Denny McCARTHY 200/1
Nick TAYLOR 200/1
Corey CONNERS 200/1
Nate LASHLEY 200/1
Nick WATNEY 200/1
Vaughn TAYLOR 200/1
J.B. HOLMES 250/1
Kiradech APHIBARNRAT 250/1
Charley HOFFMAN 250/1
Roger SLOAN 250/1
Wyndham CLARK 250/1
Andrew LANDRY 250/1
Jhonattan VEGAS 250/1
Sam RYDER 250/1
Sebastian MUNOZ 250/1
Mackenzie HUGHES 250/1
Brian STUARD 250/1
Keith MITCHELL 250/1
Luke LIST 250/1
C.T. PAN 250/1
J.J. SPAUN 250/1
Troy MERRITT 250/1
Cameron TRINGALE 250/1
Pat PEREZ 300/1
Kevin TWAY 300/1
Danny LEE 300/1
Matt JONES 300/1
Joel DAHMEN 300/1
Ryan ARMOUR 300/1
Harold VARNER III 300/1
Sung KANG 300/1
Kyoung-Hoon LEE 300/1
Adam SCHENK 300/1
Michael THOMPSON 300/1
Patton KIZZIRE 300/1
Scott BROWN 300/1
Peter MALNATI 300/1
Matt EVERY 300/1
Patrick RODGERS 300/1
Scott STALLINGS 300/1
Carlos ORTIZ 300/1
Chesson HADLEY 300/1
Aaron BADDELEY 300/1
Cameron CHAMP 500/1
Max HOMA 500/1
Kelly KRAFT 500/1
Talor GOOCH 500/1
Brian GAY 500/1
Jonas BLIXT 500/1
Chris STROUD 500/1
Adam LONG 500/1

