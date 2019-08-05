The Northern Trust: Betting odds slot Brooks Koepka as favorite; Tiger Woods 30-1

The Northern Trust marks the start of the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin a month earlier than they did last year.

Play at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., complete with the skyline of lower Manhattan as a backdrop, begins Thursday as the PGA Tour works toward beating the last-summer football rush.

The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup Standings will contend for one of the 70 playing spots in the BMW Championship next week at Medinah near Chicago.

Brooks Koepka clinched the regular-season points championship – and likely Player of the Year honors for the second straight year – with his victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational two weeks ago.

Koepka pocketed another $3 million this past weekend without playing at the Wyndham Championship by virtue of his season-long victories in the Wyndham Rewards and the AON Challenge.

While Koepka is prohibited from gambling as a member of the PGA Tour, fans on site at Liberty National will be able to legally wager in real time via sports betting apps on their smartphones.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Tee Times, TV/Tackling Liberty National

And they’ll find Koepka as a clear 8-1 favorite – via Golfodds.com as of Monday – to win for the fourth time this year on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy is next at 8-1, and is followed by Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm at 16-1.

Tiger Woods, who has played just 12 competitive rounds of golf since his Masters triumph on April 14, rests among the pack at 30-1.

That is Woods’ longest price of the season in any event in which he played on the PGA Tour.

Here are the odds-to-win for all the golfers in the field at the 2019 Northern Trust.

The Northern Trust – Betting Odds