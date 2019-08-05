Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar lead featured groups at The Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – History is repeating itself in the Garden State as the PGA Tour announced on Monday afternoon that Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar will tee off together at 8:16 a.m. Eastern Time on the 10th tee in the opening round of The Northern Trust.

For the past several seasons, the tour has put the top three players on the FedEx Cup point list together at the start of each playoff event.

Koepka, who won the PGA Championship and was a runner-up at the Masters and U.S. Open, is trying to win his first FedEx Cup title and starts the week with 2,887 points. McIlroy is in second with 2,315 and Kuchar has 2,313.

With 2,000 points being awarded to the player who wins this week’s Northern Trust, significant jumps in the standings are possible.

Tiger Woods, who has not played since the British Open, starts the week ranked 28th in FedEx Cup points with 1,003. He is scheduled to play Thursday at 7:43 a .m. from the 10th tee with J.T. Poston, who won last week’s Wyndham Championship, and Scott Piercy.

Justin Rose, the defending FedEx Cup champion, will start on the first tee at 12:55 p.m. on Thursday with Rickie Fowler and Marc Leishman. They will be followed by Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland at 1:06 p.m..

Other notable groups include Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson and Jon Rahm (8:05 a.m. on the 10th tee) and Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood and Bryson DeChambeau (12:44 p.m. on the first tee). DeChambeau won this event last year when it was played at Ridgewood Country Club, then went on to win the Dell Technologies Championship the following week at TPC Boston.

The PGA Tour changed the format of this year’s FedEx Cup playoffs and reduced the number of events from four to three. While 125 players qualified for the Northern Trust, 122 are playing. Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson and Sam Burns are not in the field this week. Only the top 70 qualify for next week’s BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago.