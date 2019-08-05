U.S. Amateur winners now get to use U.S. Open exemptions even if they turn pro

As the U.S. Women’s Amateur kicks off in Mississippi, the eventual winner will get to celebrate an undeniably grand perk whether or not she remains an amateur.

Going forward immediately, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur reigning champions can use their exemptions into the U.S. Open whether they turn pro or not, the USGA announced Monday.

“We believe this change gives our champions an important option as they choose whether and when to embark on their professional careers,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA Senior Managing Director of Championships.

Four of the last 10 U.S. Amateur winners and three of the last 10 U.S. Women’s Amateur champions passed on using the exemption in favor of turning pro. With around 10 months between the completion of the amateurs and the opens, players increasingly have been unable to justify passing up professional golf opportunities for one tournament appearance, even one of the U.S. Open’s stature.

In 2018, Doc Redman passed on a spot at Shinnecock Hills and the high-profile grouping traditionally given to the amateur champion to turn pro just three weeks prior to the event. Under the new rule, he would retain that exemption into the U.S. Open, whether he’s an amateur or professional.

“Given the significant purses awarded at the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open, we realize how important it is for players to make the most appropriate decision for his or her career, and the positive impact it could have at the outset of their professional careers,” Bodenhamer said.

The 2018 U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland would agree, having fallen just short of his Top 125 card-earning moment at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday. He retained his amateur status to play the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, the same course where he won the U.S. Amateur last summer. He finished T-12 at the U.S. Open but earned no money.

The move strengthens both U.S. Amateurs as they’re increasingly undermined by rapid graduation ranks to the professional game. As Hovland’s visibility this year at Pebble Beach in the featured pairing with Brooks Koepka and Francesco Molinari — then the reigning U.S. Open and British Open winners — also quietly served as a two-day reminder of the U.S. Amateurs’ importance.