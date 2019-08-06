2 up, 2 down: Hinako Shibuno goes from relative unknown to major champion

Golfweek takes a look at who’s up and who’s down each week on the three major golf tours. Here are the latest rankings for men and women.

The Golfweek/Sagarin ranking for each player is in parentheses.

PGA Tour

2 up

Viktor Hovland (16)

He didn’t win the Wyndham Championship, nor did he do enough to sneak into the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings. But he did finish solo fourth at the Wyndham Championship and has done enough for a trip to the Korn Ferry Tour finals. Since turning pro after the U.S. Open, where he was T-12, Hovland has gone T-54, T-13, T-13, T-16 and solo fourth. He’ll have to earn his way onto the Tour now, but there’s almost no doubt he’ll be a rock star once he gets here.

Patton Kizzire (200)

The big man was already set for the upcoming season after winning twice a year ago, but he was in danger of finishing outside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and got into the playoffs thanks to a big week at the Wyndham. Kizzire started strong and finished T-13 in Greensboro, vaulting him to No. 118 in the standings and locking up his ticket to the Northern Trust in the process.

2 Down

Jordan Spieth (41)

We’ve seen plenty of moral victories for Spieth in recent months, but the bottom line is this – he still hasn’t won in more than two years and he just flamed out yet again with a chance to make a move. Spieth was 9 under entering the weekend and shot 7-over 77 Saturday, the highest score from any player this week, for an MDF. Now he’s down to 70 in the FedEx Cup standings and will need to have a big week at the Northern Trust just to get into the BMW Championship, let alone the season finale at East Lake.

Beau Hossler (196)

The one-time teen prodigy stumbled in his sophomore campaign on Tour and provided an example of just how quickly careers can turn at this level. After earning nearly $2.5 million as a rookie in 2017-18, Hossler only logged three top-25 finishes this season and missed 10 cuts in 26 starts. That a player of his talents is going back to Korn Ferry Tour qualifying shows how impressive and underrated longevity is for guys like Charles Howell III and Kevin Na. Hossler’s career has not risen as swiftly or spectacularly as most anticipated. But, judging from this tweet, we’re thinking Hossler’s attitude will go a long way toward helping him get back on top.

LPGA

2 Up

Hinako Shibuno (19)

A virtual unknown to anyone outside of Japan, the “Smiling Cinderella” was unforgettable at the AIG Women’s British Open, winning in courageous fashion in her LPGA debut. Not even an early four-putt could wipe the smile off of Shibuno’s face on Sunday as she outlasted a gaggle of players who lit up Woburn Golf Club.

Lizette Salas (16)

A closing 65 brought Salas oh-so-close to her first major victory. She put on a show on Sunday at the Marquess Course, lipping out a 5-footer at the last to force a playoff. Rounding into fine form as the Solheim Cup nears, Salas looked confident and in control at the year’s final major.

2 Down

Stacy Lewis (73)

Only two birdies in 36 holes for Lewis over the Marquess Course along with eight bogeys and two doubles resulted in a shockingly poor showing for the former British Open champ. Lewis finished fourth at Woburn in 2016 but couldn’t make anything happen this time around, hitting 15 fairways and 21 greens. That’s three missed cuts in the majors for the former No. 1, who will need a pick to make this year’s Solheim Cup team.

Lydia Ko (30)

Brutal week for Ko, who beat only one player in the field – Laura Davies – after carding rounds of 76-80. The Kiwi hit only 14 fairways over two rounds. The former No. 1 used to look automatic on the golf course, now looks paralyzed by too much thought.

Euro Tour

2 Up

Romain Langasque (94)

The Frenchman is having the best year of his career since turning pro three years ago. He has five top-10 finishes, including runner-up in the South African Open, and third place showings in the Made in Denmark and Scottish Open. He sits 18th on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, pretty good for a player who was 151st in his last full European Tour season (2017). Langasque is averaging 70.14 strokes a round this season and under 30 putts, with an average of 29.65. Expect him to qualify for the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, the Euro Tour’s season finale.

Jorge Campillo (115)

The University of Indiana alumnus finally got his first win this season after many years of frustration since turning pro in 2009. Victory in the Trophee Hassan II didn’t come out of the blue. The Spaniard warmed up for his Moroccan victory with three top threes in his previous four tournaments. He had back-to-back seconds in Oman and Qatar, and was third in India before he finally grabbed his first Euro Tour trophy. The former Big Ten Golfer of the Year is benefitting from improved distance off the tee and hitting more greens in regulation. He’s averaging over 300 yards per drive, and hitting 73.35 percent of fairways.

2 Down

Martin Kaymer (83)

The German seems to falter just when you think he’s on his way back. The former World No. 1 has three top 10s this season. He was third in The Memorial and T-9 in the Irish Open. He seemed to be on the verge of a decent week in the Wyndham Championship when he opened with a 66. However, he was nine shots worse in the second round with a 75. He missed the cut as a result. Consistency is clearly what the two-time major winner needs if he’s to get back among the world’s elite.

Alex Noren (74)

Hard to believe the hard-working Swede is still looking for his first top 10 of the season considering he had seven wins between 2015-2018. Noren made the cut in the Wyndham Championship but he was so far down the field he was never in contention. That’s been the case this year for the one time Oklahoma State player. He only occupies one top-50 position in standard stats on the PGA Tour. He’s 48th in driving distance with a 300.7 yard average off the tee. However, he’s 158th in greens in regulation and 106th in driving accuracy. No wonder he’s struggling to contend.