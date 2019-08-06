Alexa Pano, Jiarui Jin take co-medalist honors at U.S. Women's Amateur

A youth movement took hold Tuesday in the second and final stroke-play round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Fourteen-year-old Alexa Pano and 16-year-old Jiarui Jin finished 6 under after 36 holes of stroke play to share co-medalist honors ahead of Wednesday’s round of 64 match play.

Pano qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this summer and won the Rolex Girls Junior Championship in June. The phenom carded a 4-under 68 Tuesday with seven birdies and three bogeys at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

Now she’s the top seed entering match play for the first time in her young career.

“I felt like I was hitting it really well the past couple of weeks and wasn’t getting a ton of putts to drop,” Pano said. “But on the back nine today, kind of got things rolling pretty well, and I guess just stayed consistent like the whole week, even when I had a couple bogeys, always bounced back from them.”

Jin, a 2021 USC commit, shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 to join Pano as co-medalist and build some confidence entering match play. That’s an area where she says she’s hoping to gain more experience in the coming years before arriving in Los Angeles.

“I’m not really good at match play because I’m not really emotional, and I’m kind of, like, quiet,” Jin said. “So I think match play is not like – I don’t really have too much experience on it, but I will try hard (Wednesday).”

Lauren Hartlage and Megan Schofill finished stroke play T-3 at 5 under, while Annabell Fuller, Gabriela Ruffels and Morgan Baxendale were T-5 at 4 under.

Here is the schedule for the next five days of match play at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Wednesday: Round of 64, match play

Thursday: Rounds of 32 and 16, match play

Friday: Quarterfinals, match play

Saturday: Semifinals, match play

Sunday: Championship match, 36 holes