Drivers used to win PGA Tour events during the 2018-19 season

Nobody can win on the PGA Tour without driving the ball well, and all the pros are looking for every advantage off the tee.

But with 43 regular-season, official PGA Tour events in the books for the 2018-2019 season, it’s clear the game’s best players have plenty of options when choosing a driver. Nine manufacturers were represented in the winner’s circle this season, and within their product lines are myriad options of models, lofts and technologies.

They all have one thing in common, though: fitting. The pros use advanced launch monitors to tweak their driver heads and shafts for maximum performance, and every amateur should too. Even for those of us without 120-mph clubhead speed, there are performance gains to be found by an expert fitter.

Check out this list of every PGA Tour winner from this season and the driver he used in that event.

2018 Safeway Open: Kevin Tway

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK White 70TX shaft