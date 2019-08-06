John Daly helps revamp Nashville club where Kid Rock is a member

NASHVILLE – Nashville honky-tonk mogul Steve Smith promised changes to Old Hickory Country Club when he led a group that bought it last year, and one of the world’s most recognizable professional golfers has had a big part in those changes.

John Daly, a two-time major champion, is now a member of Old Hickory through his friendship with Smith and several music celebrities who are also members, including Kid Rock, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson and Cole Swindell, Smith said.

Daly visits Nashville periodically with an affinity for the city’s music scene and was invited by Smith to play at Old Hickory last fall.

That led to Daly working with course superintendent Dan Johnson to redesign the tee boxes for golfers who want to play the back tees. Daly’s input is also on other upgrades being made to the course, Johnson said.

“I love doing stuff like that,” Daly said by phone. “I told them they have got a lot of room and could make it a little longer. They want it right, and trust me, they are doing it right.”

Daly has been known as a free spirit throughout his golf career with the nickname Long John for his ability to drive the ball long distances. Daly described Nashville as a “really goodhearted place” and one of his favorite cities to visit.

“John is fun,” Johnson said. “We want the place to be first class, but we also want it to be fun. Golf has been stagnant and stuffy.”

About six of the tee boxes are finished. Plans are to increase the overall length of the golf course from about 6,600 yards to about 7,250 yards, Johnson said.

Daly believes Old Hickory can be a suitable course for more tournaments, perhaps even a PGA Champions Tour event.