John Daly helps revamp Nashville club where Kid Rock is a member

NASHVILLE – Nashville honky-tonk mogul Steve Smith promised changes to Old Hickory Country Club when he led a group that bought it last year, and one of the world’s most recognizable professional golfers has had a big part in those changes.
John Daly, a two-time major champion, is now a member of Old Hickory through his friendship with Smith and several music celebrities who are also members, including Kid Rock, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson and Cole Swindell, Smith said.
Daly visits Nashville periodically with an affinity for the city’s music scene and was invited by Smith to play at Old Hickory last fall.
That led to Daly working with course superintendent Dan Johnson to redesign the tee boxes for golfers who want to play the back tees. Daly’s input is also on other upgrades being made to the course, Johnson said.
“I love doing stuff like that,” Daly said by phone. “I told them they have got a lot of room and could make it a little longer. They want it right, and trust me, they are doing it right.”
Daly has been known as a free spirit throughout his golf career with the nickname Long John for his ability to drive the ball long distances. Daly described Nashville as a “really goodhearted place” and one of his favorite cities to visit.
“John is fun,” Johnson said. “We want the place to be first class, but we also want it to be fun. Golf has been stagnant and stuffy.”
About six of the tee boxes are finished. Plans are to increase the overall length of the golf course from about 6,600 yards to about 7,250 yards, Johnson said.
Daly believes Old Hickory can be a suitable course for more tournaments, perhaps even a PGA Champions Tour event.
“I had a blast doing it. I know how to make a course longer without a lot of work,” Daly said. “It’s a fun golf course because it’s always in great shape. The greens are always rolling smooth, great.”
Daly also thinks Old Hickory can be a venue for large scale charity tournaments that could be packaged with “hellacious concerts,” he said.
Smith, his wife Leah Smith and Al Ross purchased Old Hickory for $2.3 million just over a year ago. Steve Smith also has ownership stakes in Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Rippy’s Bar & Grill, Honky Tonk Central, The Diner Nashville and Kid Rock’s new steakhouse.
A future restaurant at Old Hickory that is part of a clubhouse renovation and expansion also could involve Daly, Smith said. The restaurant, which will open to the public, is targeted to open in 2020, Smith said.
A new spa and salon, indoor tennis and racquetball courts as well as upgrades to an exercise facility are also in the works.
“We’re looking to be No. 1 in the city, and it’s moving along pretty fast,” Smith said.
Membership is on an uptick, helped by some of the high-profile celebrities who Johnson said are pretty good golfers.
“None of them are hacks,” Johnson said about celebrity members.
Said Daly: “I tell them (if they play golf), they can break golf clubs, not guitars.”
