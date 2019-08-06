Phil Mickelson takes calves to new heights on oceanside cliff in Maine

Phil Mickelson is taking his preparation for the FedEx Cup Playoffs to a new height this year.

Lefty hit the Northeast a bit early and opted to visit New England’s lone national park and flash his mighty calves while hiking one of the most beautiful and dizzying trails on the East Coast.

Mickelson Tuesday posted a pair of images while marching up the Precipice Trail and Loop at Acadia National Park in Maine.

Mickelson eschewed the traditional hiking boot for what looks like a pair of boat shoes and managed a visual plug for one of his trademark-logo hats.

The infamous cliff-hugging loop of the Precipice Trail elevates about 900 feet to summit of Champlain Mountain in less than one mile. The overall walk is about 2.6 miles. It features multiple ladders and handrails.

The trip calls for legit cardio strength, in addition to an aversion to acrophobia. But it returns memorable views of the Atlantic Ocean and Maine coastline.

“This climb requires physical and mental strength. It is a rugged, non-technical climb with open cliff faces and iron rungs. It is not recommended for small children, people with a fear of heights, or in wet weather,” says Maine Trail Finder.

There was no warning about doing it in flats or no-show socks.

Mickelson begins his run at the FedEx Cup Thursday at Liberty National in The Northern Trust. He goes out at 7:54 a.m. from the first tee with Lucas Glover and Brandt Snedeker.