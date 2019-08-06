Rory McIlroy pulls off surprise visit to kids at the Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – As kids from The First Tee posed for pictures in front of a pledge wall they had just signed, Rory McIlroy snuck around behind. Then McIlroy poked his head above the banner.

“Whoa,” about 30 kids said in unison when they saw McIlroy, a four-time major champion who ranks No. 3 in the world.

McIlroy surprised the group Tuesday afternoon on the driving range at Liberty National Golf Course ahead of The Northern Trust, which begins Thursday. He took time to answer questions, sign autographs and take photos in front of the banner, which held pledges from the kids on what they wanted to do for 30 minutes a day.

McIlroy offered his own pledge: get 30 more minutes of sleep.

THE NORTHERN TRUST: Tee Times, TV / Betting Odds

For McIlroy, who told the group gathered how golf has been a constant in his life since his earliest days growing up in Holywood, Northern Ireland, the chance to interact with the next generation of players is special.

“I think it’s so cool to see First Tee initiative and to see these kids out here playing golf and getting into it, because they might aspire to be me one day,” McIlroy told Golfweek. “But I think even more important than that, it’s creating good human beings, which is more important than hitting a ball around, right?”

Optum announced a donation of $30,000 to The First Tee of Raritan Valley, a local chapter of the nonprofit, to be made in McIlroy’s name.

In addition to McIlroy’s visit, Cameron Champ ran a clinic and took questions. The 24-year-old gave advice on how to gain more loft on shots, showed off his driving distance and tried to hit a left-handed shot — the latter with less success than the prior two.

And when one kid asked McIlroy what still motivates the winner of 16 PGA Tour tournaments, McIlroy admitted he wants to push to be the No. 1 player in the world. But in a golf cart riding to the next event on his schedule shortly after meeting with the kids, McIlroy reflected on his fortunate path. He grew up with a golf club in his hand, and he never needs to outgrow one.

“I get to play the game that I love for a living,” McIlroy said. “I realize how lucky I am to do that, and I can’t imagine my life without golf. It’s made me a better person.”