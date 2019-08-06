Gear: Titleist 620 MB, 620 CB irons

Price: $175 with Project X shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 shafts; $187.50 with Mitsubishi Tensei White AM2 graphite shafts

Specs: Forged 1025 carbon steel. Tungsten weight in the CB

Available: August 30

Everyone has heard the joke about knowing if you can afford a high-end sports car or a luxury watch: If you have to ask how much it costs, you can’t afford it. The same theory applies to muscleback blades such as the Titleist 620 MB. They have a clean, classic look, but they’re not for everyone. If you have to ask if they’re the right clubs for you, they probably aren’t.

Neither are the 620 CB irons (CB stands for cavity back). Both of these new clubs are for elite ballstrikers, collegiate players and potential club champions who demand the ultimate in control and feel.

The 620 MB is forged from 1025 carbon steel and has a thin topline and virtually no offset. Titleist modified the sole and gave the leading edge more pre-wear. Looking down at the sole, it almost appears to have a wedge-like C-Grind. It makes the clubs work through the turf more easily, even for players who have a steep, trapping swing.

The 620 CB has less offset than the 718 CB it replaces and the same blade length as the 620 MB, but it also features more perimeter weighting. In the 3- and 4-irons, Titleist co-forged pieces of tungsten in the heel and toe to increase stability on slight mis-hits, but this still is a club designed for purists who demand great feel and the ability to shape shots.

Because then 620 MB and 620 CB irons have the same blade length and virtually the same appearance in the address position, it would be easy for golfers to work with a custom fitter to blend cavity-back long irons and muscleback short irons into a composite set.