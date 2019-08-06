Titleist T100 irons blend feel and control with forgiveness for better players

Gear: Titleist T100 irons

Price: $175 each with True Temper AMT White shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 shafts; $187.50 each with Mitsubishi Tensei White AM2 graphite shafts

Specs: Forged 17-4 stainless steel body with SUP-10 stainless steel face and co-forged tungsten weights

Available: August 30

For a decade, the Titleist AP2 was one of the most popular irons on the PGA Tour. Elite players liked that model because the clubs blended the feel and look of a better-player’s iron with a touch of forgiveness.

The T100 irons replace the AP2 in Titleist’s lineup, and the company is confident the new iron model will become popular with accomplished amateurs and pros alike.

Forged from 17-4 stainless steel, the T100 feature a thinner topline and less offset than the 718 AP2 irons, and it also has a progressive blade length. That means the long irons are slightly larger to make them more forgiving, then the set smoothly transitions into compact short irons to create a heightened sense of touch and control on approach shots.

The long and mid-irons (3-7) were co-forged with tungsten in the heel and toe. On average, the clubs have 66 grams of tungsten divided into those areas to raise the moment of inertia and help the clubs resist twisting on off-center hits. The tungsten also lowers the center of gravity to encourage a higher ball flight.

Even most accomplished players want more distance, so Titleist designed the T100 3-iron through 6-iron with an SUP-10 stainless steel face that is just 1.8 millimeters thick. At the moment of impact, it can flex more efficiently to enhance ball speed.

The updated soles of the T100 irons were given more pre-wear on the leading edge, so they should work through the turf more effectively, even for golfers who have a steep angle of attack.

The lofts of the T100 irons are traditional, with the 5-iron at 27 degrees and the pitching wedge at 46 degrees, so transitioning from these clubs into hybrids at the top of the bag or gap wedges on the other side should be smooth.